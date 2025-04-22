Recently updated travel advisories urge Americans to take extra precautions or avoid travel altogether. Colombia in South America, and Burkina Faso and Ghana in West Africa, have all had information added to their respective advisories with risk warnings. Travelers should be particularly wary of crime, kidnapping, and terrorism in Colombia and Burkina Faso. In Ghana, women and LGBTQIA+ tourists should consider taking extra precautionary measures to have the safest experience.

Being prepared and knowledgeable can be lifesaving when it comes to safety while abroad. It’s always wise to check a country’s travel advisory level before your trip. Also, be sure to thoroughly read the State Department’s country information page for your destination.

Colombia

The State Department updated its “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” advisory for Colombia on April 17. The South American country is flagged as potentially dangerous due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping. However, the latest update pertained to the latter two threats.

To stay safe in Colombia, visitors are advised to keep a low profile, travel only during the day, and avoid crowds and demonstrations. The State Department notes that political demonstrations in Colombia can interrupt transportation and “become violent,” resulting in “deaths and injuries.” Additionally, there’s a risk of “terrorist and criminal organizations” attacking touristy areas, hotels, clubs, restaurants, markets, and even Colombian airports, according to the source.

Burkina Faso

The State Department’s travel advisory for Burkina Faso classifies the country as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” zone. An April 16 update included a warning for dual-nationality travelers with Burkina Faso and United States nationalities. The source claims that if you have both, authorities in the West African country “may not recognize your U.S. nationality.”

Elsewhere, the advisory noted that the U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in most parts of the country. The State Department cites Burkina Faso as a no-go nation due to crime, kidnapping, and terrorism. Regarding the latter two threats, the warning details that they could happen at hotels, restaurants, places of worship, customs offices, schools, and other locations.

Ghana

Ghana also got an update on its State Department-issued travel advisory earlier this month. The West African country is a “Level 2” area, where visitors should exercise increased caution. The U.S. claims there are threats of crime and civil unrest. The most recent update notes potential threats in Ghana, specifically towards women, and LGBTQIA+ travelers are also advised to be especially cautious. Sexual assault, domestic violence, and hate based on same-sex sexual orientation were highlighted. Moreover, travelers should consider avoiding travel near Ghana’s borders with Burkina Faso and Cộte d’Ivoire.

What Else Should Travelers Know About Travel Advisories?

State Department travel advisories range from “Level 1” to Level 4 zones, with the latter being the most unadvisable. Awareness of and adherence to advisories can be critical for maintaining travel safety. Whenever you go abroad, there are several key things generally recommended to do before your trip.

Regarding health, check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website and see what vaccinations are recommended before going to a specific country. Additionally, avoid contaminated water, sick people, and getting bitten by bugs or rodents when abroad.

General safety tips include staying alert and keeping your valuables in a secure location. Do not be flashy with money, jewelry, or electronic devices. Be wary of accepting drinks from people you don’t know. Keep your personal and banking information to yourself. Importantly, be aware of your destination’s local news and happenings before and during your trip.

Lastly, Americans traveling internationally are always encouraged to register in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) so they can be more easily located in an emergency. Moreover, they’ll receive relevant alerts about their destination, such as emergencies, civil unrest, and natural disasters.