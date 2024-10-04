TikToker Asha Harris (@alaynee__) recently recounted a frightening experience after flying Spirit Airlines to Colombia for a girls’ trip.

The Dallas-based registered nurse explained that her flying process was smooth until she got to immigration upon arrival. Asha claimed a Colombian authority scanned and stamped her passport, then put it aside. The immigration officer allegedly said she couldn’t enter the country because she had another passport. Giving context, the TikToker explained that she accidentally traveled with her old passport. She noted that the travel document wasn’t expired. She was surprised she’d made it all the way to Colombia without being stopped prior.

Because she’d been rejected entry, Asha recalled being handed over to Spirit Airlines employees tasked with getting her back to America. The airline workers reportedly explained that she’d be in an in-airport bedroom and receive breakfast ahead of her flight the following day. Asha revealed in the storytime that the “bedroom” was a shared cell with benches and other detainees.

The TikToker claimed she was denied food and water by the Spirit Airlines staff. She also said the employees ignored her as she asked questions. In a follow-up video, she shared photos and videos from her terrible experience. She recalled being pressured and threatened into signing a document saying she received “good treatment,” which she refused to sign.

@alaynee__ Soooo happy I’m home safe and able to share my story! Always be careful and very deligent when traveling. Bc mistakes happen but these ppl dont care‼️ Choose an airline that will take care of you bc Spirit airlines will not! 1. Mistake was them allowing me to board the plane with a passport that wouldnt get me into the country they were flying me to 2. Depriving me of food and water for 24 hours while i watched everyone else recieve care that i shouldve 😢#spiritairlines #spiritairlineshorrorstory #cartegena #columbia #travelnightmare ♬ original sound – alaynee__

What Else Did The TikToker Share About Her Colombian Detainment?

Asha took accountability for traveling with the wrong passport in her initial video. That said, she also held Spirit Airlines to the fire. The TikToker argued that the carrier should’ve never let her fly to a place where her passport wouldn’t be accepted. She also shared instances when she felt the carrier’s employees treated her worse than other detainees who flew with other airlines.

Asha was emotional after being escorted on the plane “like a criminal” and finally returning to the U.S. She noted that the U.S. embassy and Spirit Airlines said there was nothing they could do about her experience.

“Soooo happy I’m home safe and able to share my story! Always be careful and very diligent when traveling. Because mistakes happen but these people don’t care,” she wrote in the caption before offering advice. “Choose an airline that will take care of you because Spirit Airlines will not!”

“I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else,” the Dallas traveler told Travel Noire. Seeking a refund from Spirit Airlines, Asha shared that she wants a swift resolution. The TikToker also alleged two of her three friends were stopped at the airport while trying to return to the U.S. on September 30. Reportedly, the two friends were “randomly selected,” but the stops made them almost miss their flights.

Has Spirit Airlines Responded?

The carrier commented underneath Asha’s initial post, noting that it wanted to investigate her experience: “We’d like to look into this further and help in any way we can. Please send us a direct message with the confirmation code.”