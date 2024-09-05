Nicole Alexandria shared good news about her travels as a Black woman in Cartagena, Colombia.

The travel influencer boasts over 69,000 followers on Instagram and more than 119,000 on TikTok. She raved about Cartagena for Black travelers in an early August post, noting that the presence of Blackness was undeniable. One of her examples recalled an artist in the city’s art district explaining why so many of the area’s artwork depicted Black women.

According to Nicole’s account, the artist told her Black women are “La mola,” or “The cool,” with fashion sense and style.

In Palenque de San Basilio — simply Palenque for short — Nicole experienced the first community of free Black people in the Americas. Elsewhere in her video, she shared an image of herself sitting next to a Black Lives Matter mural. She raised a Black fist proudly in the air.

“This is one of the first cities where I saw Blackness embraced,” Nicole earnestly told her followers.

“I rarely have negative thoughts about Colombia as a traveler and Cartagena is no different. You have the Caribbean vibes, rich culture, delicious seafood (def try that red snapper and patacones), and friendly people who never look at you like you’re some alien,” she wrote in her caption. “I absolutely love it here.”

What Else Did Nicole Alexandria Like About Colombia?

The travel influencer noted that she’s never felt unsafe during her visits. She asserted that “the people of Cartagena are so kind.” Her fun in and around the city included bathing in the Tutumo mud volcano, trying “authentic coastal food” with a Colombian guide, and day-tripping to an “island beach getaway.”

“You have great history, great food, and great people,” she emphasized before giving Cartagena a 10 out of 10 travel review.

Nicole shared her thoughts ahead of her third visit to Colombia. The social media personality shared that she was excited to return for the Festival Petronio Álvarez, or El Petronio, in Cali, Colombia. In 2023, NPR described the festivities as “the biggest celebration of Afro-Colombian music and culture.”