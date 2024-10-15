TikToker Cori Tori documented her special trip to Italy with her boyfriend, now fiancé.

The newly minted bride-to-be participated in a viral TikTok trend. It captures suspecting girlfriends documenting whether their partner planned a nice outing for them, or if it’s an epic proposal. At the start of the video, Philly-repping fashion designer smiled ever so slightly at the camera. She coyly asked with text on the screen, “Is he proposing … or did he fly me out to Italy just for fun?”

Throughout the video, Cori continued questioning whether moments of her day were leading to her boyfriend popping the question. When he stepped away for a phone call, she wondered if he was really asking God to stop the day’s rain.

Ultimately, the couple’s proposal was absolutely stunning. The rain did stop, leaving a rainbow while the two were on a “romantic boat ride.” Cori’s beau got down on one knee while they were on the Amalfi Coast‘s waters. The two lovers steadied each other, hand in hand, as the boat swayed during their magical moment.

The Ark Line fashion brand founder shared her post in early October. It’s garnered over 1.1 million views and nearly 258,000 likes.

Where Did Cori Tori Have Her Magical Proposal?

The recently engaged TikToker noted in a follow-up post that her picture-perfect moment with her man happened in Positano. The location is a commune in the Salerno province of Campania, Italy. Positano is accessible by flying to Rome or Naples and then traveling to the village by car, train, bus, or shuttle.

People in Cori’s comments fawned over where her proposal took place. Many noted that Positano was a perfect backdrop. One commenter kindly wrote to Cori and said, “Congratulations, he was very intentional about the proposal setting. I love this for you, beautiful.”

“Congrats and he picked the perfect setting,” another agreed. “Awwww, that gut feeling was right! Congrats! Perfect place to propose!” emphasized another.