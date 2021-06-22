Visiting Italy? The Best Places To Stay On The Amalfi Coast

If you’re planning to stay in Positano, be prepared for some challenging climbs up slopes and steps, a surefire way to burn off all the pasta.

The town offers shopping, restaurants, and vibrant nightlife, which make it a magnet for the rich, though not exclusively.

If you’re considering a hotel, bear in mind that the ones here can be exorbitant, especially during the high season. If you want to have a base to call your very own (which might even cost less) consider a villa.

Positano View allows you to enjoy the beauty of the town from your private pool, or while dining alfresco. And when night falls, the lights of the houses glitter and wink like stars over the water.

Interior features include living and dining areas, a well- fitted kitchen, six bedrooms (including one with twin beds for children and teens) and seven bathrooms.

Your legs could use relief after running around town all day, so the elevator here will be useful. In fact, this villa prides itself on being one of the few in Positano that doesn’t require guests to climb a ton of steps.