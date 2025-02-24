Planning a family trip to Anaheim, California? So many immediately think of Disneyland. And while it may be the star attraction, there’s a huge variety of kid-friendly activities in Anaheim beyond this theme park! Think Knott’s Berry Farm, Adventure City (for a budget-friendly atmosphere). Beyond theme parks, there are food halls to dine in, stadiums to explore, and more. Anaheim is considered one of the safest visitor destinations, so all families are encouraged to take the time here to explore.

The adventure depends on your pallet. Whether you’re looking for free things to do in Anaheim with kids centered around outdoor or indoor adventures, maybe something interactive, this travel guide will help you plan your trip. Here are 7 top things we found for families to do in Anaheim, from theme parks to educational museums and splash-worthy water parks, keeping the kids in mind the entire time.

Kaleb Tapp

Visit Disneyland & Disney California Adventure

A trip to Anaheim wouldn’t be complete without a visit to their two world-famous theme parks: Disneyland & Disney California Adventure. Disneyland is the original theme park that started it all, opened in 1955. Divided into nine themed lands, this place is packed with family-friendly attractions, character meet-and-greets, and experiences for kids of all ages. Right next to Disneyland, Disney California Adventure offers Pixar and Marvel attractions, and a touch of California’s history and culture. Seasonal events abound, thrilling rides, character meet and greets and more ensure the kids are always entertained at all hours of the day. Make sure to buy tickets in advance and arrive early to beat the crowds!

Must-See Attractions for Kids:

Fantasyland Rides (Peter Pan’s Flight, It’s a Small World)

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for young Jedi

Cars Land in Disney California Adventure

Steven Lozano

Explore Knott’s Berry Farm for Thrill-Seeking Families

If your kids love theme parks, but you want an alternative to Disneyland, head to Knott’s Berry Farm. Located just outside Anaheim in Buena Park, this amusement park is known as “America’s First Theme Park.” Starting as a berry farm in the 1920s before evolving into a full-fledged amusement park, it is now fitted with over 40 rides, live entertainment, seasonal events, and the famous Knott’s Boysenberry Festival—a tribute to the park’s agricultural roots. Try Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant if you’re hungry. Camp Snoopy for the kids. This makes for a great budget-friendly alternative to Disneyland. For those travelers coveting fewer crowds but somewhere still packed with fun.

Highlights:

Camp Snoopy – Perfect for younger kids

Water rides & roller coasters for older children

Boysenberry treats unique to Knott’s!

Christopher Yarzab

Cool Off at Great Wolf Lodge Water Park

Just minutes from Anaheim, much like Knott’s Berry Farm, is a massive indoor water park resort designed for families and known as Great Wolf Lodge Water Park in Garden Grove. Unlike traditional water parks, Great Wolf Lodge is entirely indoors, meaning the fun continues no matter the weather. It features water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and interactive play areas, all set within a rustic, Northwoods lodge theme—all conducive for families with kids. Interactive adventure games, arcades, and various food options make this a year-round consideration for any and all families. Note: you don’t have to stay at the resort—day passes are available!

What to Expect:

Toddler-friendly splash areas

Giant water slides for adventurous kids

On-site family dining and entertainment

April Walker

Visit the Discovery Cube Science Center

For an educational and fun activity in Anaheim, take your kids to the Discovery Cube Orange County, often called Discovery Cube. Designed for kids and families, the interactive museum features hands-on exhibits, STEM-based activities, and educational displays that make learning fun. Also being offered: permanent and rotating exhibits focused on topics like space, dinosaurs, the environment, physics, and engineering. Everything is indoors. No need to worry about the weather. The museum is easily recognizable by its giant black cube that appears to balance on one corner. Location: 2500 N Main St, Santa Ana (just 15 minutes from Anaheim).

Top Exhibits:

Dino Quest – An interactive dinosaur adventure

STEM Learning Lab – Fun experiments for kids

Eco-Challenges – Learn about sustainability

via Discovery Cube Science Center

Enjoy a Day at Yorba Regional Park

For all those families coveting outdoor activities, Yorba Regional Park is a sprawling, family-friendly park located in Anaheim, California, stretching along the Santa Ana River. Covering 140 acres, it’s one of the nicest outdoor spots in Orange County for families with kids, offering playgrounds, picnic areas, scenic lakes, and paved trails for biking and walking. Escape the city noise and theme parks with this place. There’s even a small lake for paddle boating. Also on the table: playgrounds, picnic tables, and BBQ grills for families looking to picnic. Yorba Regional Park lies under free things to do in Anaheim with kids.

Kid-Friendly Activities:

Playgrounds & open spaces for running around

Biking & hiking trails

Duck feeding & nature walks

Catch a Baseball Game at Angel Stadium

Got a little sports fan in the family? Take them to Angel Stadium, also known as “The Big A,” for an exciting Los Angeles Angels baseball game. Opened in 1966, it’s one of the oldest and most iconic ballparks in the league, hosting exciting baseball games, concerts, and other special events throughout the year. Sometimes, its all about the atmosphere. Listen as your ears vibrate from the cheers, music, and big-screen entertainment. If you’re lucky you might catch post-game fireworks. Look for family ticket bundles for extra savings. Kids under 3 enter for free if they sit on a parent’s lap.

Why It’s Great for Kids:

Fun mascot appearances

Kids can run the bases on select game days

Fireworks nights & themed events

Kaleb Tapp

Take a Ride on the Anaheim Packing District Carousel

Add a touch of whimsy to your visit with this Instagram-worthy stop, the Anaheim Packing District Carousel is a vintage, beautifully restored carousel located within the Anaheim Packing District, a vibrant food hall and entertainment space in downtown Anaheim. When the kids need to eat, the Anaheim packing house (within the district) and its various kid-friendly food choices, from gourmet grilled cheese to ice cream and boba tea, is a great choice. The weekends come with live music—although weekends can be crowded, so weekdays or early afternoons are best for a relaxed visit. The adjacent Farmers Park offers green space where kids can run around.

Best Kid-Friendly Eats:

Popbar – Handcrafted gelato on a stick

The Kroft – Tasty comfort food like mac & cheese

Crepe Coop – Sweet and savory crepes

via Anaheim Packing District

So, Where Should You Take Your Kids in Anaheim

There’s more to explore and do in Anaheim than what we’ve listed. Consider these places as some of our top picks, arguably the most fun. From theme parks to interactive museums and outdoor adventures, Anaheim offers endless fun for families. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or looking for something new beyond Disneyland with your kids, these attractions are suited for families looking to delve into California.

Consider your family’s travel style: theme park or water park? Outdoors or indoors? Anaheim has something for everyone, with year-round destinations in case the weather turns sour. Plan, premeditate, and enjoy.