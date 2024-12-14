Shot in the maple syrup capital of Canada, and the world, The Sticky tells the story of a farmer turned criminal, Ruth Landry (played by Margo Martindale), whose livelihood is threatened by her competitors. The greed of these former friends motivates Ruth to devise a plan of revenge. Rounding out the cast alongside Martindale are Chris Diamantopoulos as Mike Byrne, Guillaume Cyr as Remy Bouchard and a special appearance from Jamie Lee Curtis as Boo Radley. Together, the middle-aged farmer, a Bostonian mobster and a French-Canadian security guard carry out a multi-million dollar heist that shakes up the industry.

Ruth, in an effort to save everything she loves, takes viewers on a sweet ride in the new Prime Video series, which is inspired by the true story of the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist. Through all six episodes, we see the lead character navigating the stickiness of being a successful maple syrup-farming business owner. Besides being shocked by the on-screen shenanigans, viewers have also been seeking out details on The Sticky‘s filming locations which happen to be in one of Canada’s most historic cities!

Montreal, Québec Is the Setting of Prime Video’s New Comedy Series, ‘The Sticky’

Key Scenes: Scenes shot in Ruth Landry’s home (as well as the home in Boston impacted by the Great Molasses Flood) were both captured at the Maison Gauthier in Montreal. Bar/restaurant scenes were split between the Bar Chez Yvon in Laval and the Rotisserie Diamond in Saint-Eustache.

Best Time to Visit: The best times to visit Montreal are from March to May or between September and November. This is when the weather is mildest and hotels have more openings available. The Sticky fans might want to try experiencing the sugaring season (when maple syrup is made) during the spring months if possible!

Transportation Options: Montreal is described as a walkable city. Their public transportation system, The Montreal Metro, is also safe, clean and reliable with four lines carrying thousands of locals and tourists alike daily. Additionally, the city is accessible by bus and bike share.

Well-known eateries and architectural spaces were utilized to bring The Sticky to life. Outside of maple syrup production, Montreal is known for its vibrant French-Canadian culture and the rest of its food scene. The largest city in Québec has a must-see underground that stretches for 18 miles. To explore all of this and more, including reenacting your favorite scenes from The Sticky, consider booking your spring or fall trip several weeks in advance to secure your hotel accommodations.

Things to Do: Consider stopping by the Notre Dame Basilica of Montreal for a beautiful demonstration of art and architecture. There’s also the Mount Royal Park from which the city gets its name.

Where to Eat: Less than a mile away from the Notre Dame Basilica of Montreal is the Maison Bagatelle. This brunch spot is known for its crepes. If you’re looking to truly dine, consider Brasserie 701, with its beautiful interior and beloved onion soup. Last, but not least, to indulge in the liquid gold that inspired this television series, stop by Delices Erable & Cie. They offer a delicious variety of maple syrup-flavored goodies to choose from.

Where to Stay: In the Plateau de Mont-Royal neighborhood is the Auberge de la Fontaine, known for its friendly staff and central location. There’s also the Sonder Le Guerin which boasts an affordable nightly price anda quiet environment. However if you’re looking to splurge on something else that’s a bit more palace-like, comparable to that of Maison Gauthier, consider the nicely furnished and also centrally-located M11 Gorgeous.