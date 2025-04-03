These days, it seems as though romantic comedies have been getting a major resurgence on the streaming marketplace, with Netflix specifically breathing new life into the beloved genre. One new entrant into this corner of the cinema world includes The Life List, which premiered on the platform on Mar. 28. Those who have seen the recent arrival know that the Netflix original centers on a young woman named Alex, who ventures to the heart of New York City to pursue a list of lifelong dreams, inspired by a video will shot by her recently deceased mother. Along the way, Alex becomes taken with the beauty and majesty of the Big Apple, as well as its population of intense go-getters. Unlike many films in the same vein, The Life List was actually filmed on location in and around New York. Thanks to this premium production real estate, it’s able to outline some of the city’s finest views, historical landmarks and tourist attractions, without needing to rely on too much movie magic.

Whether you’ve become enamored with NYC thanks to The Life List, or you’ve been interested in visiting for some time now, we’ve got you covered. We’ll outline some of the best things to do in the area, so that you can focus on building the most ideal itinerary for your needs. Along the way, we’ll also cover a few of the key filming locations showcased in the romantic comedy, allowing you to walk in the very same places as Alex and her male suitors. Before long, you may even find your own romantic interest traipsing between the city’s finest bodegas and corner marts, checking off a big city bucket list of their own.

Unpacking the Magic of New York City

Key Scenes: As stated, New York City serves as the production home for nearly all scenes in The Life List. Chinatown is prominently featured in establishing shots in order to provide a splash of color and culture to the film’s backdrop. Numerous portions of Alex’s journey were also shot in Washington Square Park, the Lower East Side and the historic Greenwich Village Comedy Club. The River Deli Restaurant in Brooklyn stands in for a local eatery in the film, while additional units collected footage in Northern New Jersey, just over the George Washington Bridge.

Best Time To Visit: Even if you’ve never been to New York, you’ve likely seen the vibrant city in every season thanks to its prominent use in films, television shows and more. While there’s truly no bad time to visit NYC, you can rest assured that the best season for first-time visitors to book their trip is the early to mid-spring. During the months of March through May, the city experiences mostly mild temperatures, slightly sparser crowds and plenty of outdoor events. Summers tend to be exceptionally humid, while winters offer biting cold temperatures and hazardous driving conditions.

Transportation Options: New York City is universally known for its robust public transit system, as well as its exceptionally walkable grid. Those looking to navigate beyond the island of Manhattan can always hail a taxi cab or a car from a rideshare app, though it likely won’t be necessary to rent a car or charter a private driver for your trip, unless you plan to really go off the beaten path.

Since The Life List has only just been released, it stands to reason that there aren’t any official dedicated tours established to visit production sites in NYC. Even still, super-fans of the Netflix original rom-com are more than welcome to explore the city on their own self-guided adventure. Those interested in checking out filming locations for The Life List can also broaden their immersive film and TV experience by checking for other popular projects filmed in the Big Apple. As you likely already know, there are thousands of famous film and television outings which have been shot on the streets of New York, making the hustling, bustling island of Manhattan an ideal vacation for just about everyone. Even if you have no interest in filming and production tours, there are droves of museums, cultural centers and exciting excursions available for you and your traveling partners to explore.

Depending on what part of New York you find yourself in, you might have the opportunity to catch some stunning musicals, interactive street performances and hit live shows while you’re in town. Make sure to check for your favorite band, stand-up comedian or author while visiting, as Manhattan is a hot destination for nationwide tours, book signings and other pop-up displays. The cast of Apple TV+’s Severance even made an impromptu stop in the city that never sleeps ahead of their season two premiere, to deliver a shocking piece of performance art for a massive crowd of New Yorkers. With that in mind, it’s not completely unreasonable to assume that the stars of The Life List might be in town – especially if the film blows up and sees massive popularity on the streaming platform.

Things To Do: New York is one of the most densely populated cities in the United States, meaning there’s a complex world of cultural exploration and fascinating adventures for visitors of all stripes. If you’re an outdoorsy person, be sure to check out Central Park, explore the Bronx Zoo or embark upon a cruise where you can see the majesty of the island from the surrounding seas. Other tourist spots that are well worth the hype include Times Square, the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum and Liberty Island, where you can have your photo taken next to one of America’s most significant man-made landmarks. If you’re feeling overwhelmed with your choice of activities, try getting a birds-eye view of the city with a helicopter tour, just to gain a bit of perspective. With so much to do in New York City, you may find yourself planning repeat trips, just to circle back and cross any additional adventures off of your life list.

Where To Eat: If you know anything about New York, you know that it’s home to some of the most delicious home-town culinary crafts of any city in the U.S. Chopped cheese sandwiches, street sausages, bagels with lox and New York pizza by the slice are just a few of the most popular creations you’ll find on every street corner. If you find yourself stopping by a few bodegas in between excursions, be sure to check if they serve mac n cheese “the ocky way,” as the viral TikTok meal is well worth the hype. If you’re looking for a specific sit-down restaurant to settle down with a nice meal for the evening, see if you can score a reservation at Benjamin Steakhouse, La Grande Boucherie or the Michelin star-rated Manhatta. Even if you don’t manage to squeeze these fine dining experiences into your stay, you certainly won’t find yourself going hungry while running through NYC.

Where To Stay: Depending on what neighborhood you stay in, New York can have a wide range of hotels that fit anyone’s budget. Nicer, more upscale establishments in the upper East side like Moxy NYC, Arlo SoHo and Ameritania At Times Square are reserved for those who don’t mind blowing stacks of cash on centrally located rooming accommodations, though there are tons of chain hotels throughout Manhattan that will give you a perfectly acceptable room for a fraction of the price. As always, be sure to check for special deals during off-peak travel seasons or utilize credit card rewards points to squeeze the most out of your stay. At the end of the day, you probably won’t be spending much time cooped up in your hotel room in the first place, so don’t be afraid to tighten your purse strings when it comes to booking a hotel.