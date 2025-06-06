Following President Donald Trump‘s repeated efforts to acquire Greenland for the United States, the Pentagon will reportedly include the Danish territory under its U.S. Northern Command.

Greenland is the world’s largest island and an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. Currently, it is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. European Command. However, Politico reports that a shift as soon as this week could remove Greenland from the U.S. European Command and place it under the U.S. Northern Command. If done, the move would reportedly make Greenland’s security and defense an issue closer to home, as America would treat that of Canada or Mexico.

According to the source, the inclusion of Greenland in U.S. Northern Command would be “a symbolic gesture,” further associating Greenland with the U.S. Notably, Denmark itself will remain under the U.S. European Command.

“From the perspective of geography, the move makes some sense,” said one of Politico’s unidentified sources. “From a political perspective, however, this clearly is going to worry Europe.”

How Will This Impact Travel Between The U.S. And Greenland?

As of now, there are no changes that travelers between the U.S. and Greenland should be aware of. However, if things progress regarding Trump’s proposed acquisition, travel is one of the many things that could be impacted.

According to Reuters, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark wouldn’t cede to Trump’s “unacceptable” pressure for complete control of and access to Greenland.

Trump, now in his second term as U.S. president, has been discussing America acquiring Greenland since his first term in office. His interest in the Arctic island has reportedly created concerns from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and European officials. The U.S. president claims that acquiring the Danish territory, by purchase or military intervention, is necessary for U.S. and international security.

“I think Greenland will be worked out with us. I think we’re going to have it. And I think the people want to be with us,” Trump said in January, per NPR. “I don’t know really what claim Denmark has to it. But it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn’t allow that to happen because it’s for protection of the free world. It’s not for us, it’s for the free world.”