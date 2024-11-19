Greenland anticipates that the opening of Nuuk International Airport on November 28 will make its stunning landscapes more accessible than ever before.

The new airport in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, is the first of three new flight hubs set to open in Greenland by the end of 2026. Photos of Nuuk International Airport, shared by Visit Greenland, depict a contemporary build with many windows filtering in sunlight. Throughout the interior are light wood flooring and paneling.

After landing in Nuuk, travelers can explore the city’s natural beauty, which is about 150 miles south of the Arctic Circle. Within Greenland’s most populous city, tourists can go hiking, whale watching, snowshoeing, on boat tours, and to various local museums. At Nuuk International Airport, they can also take connecting flights to various other places in Greenland.

The new airport will have direct flights between Greenland’s capital and Copenhagen, Denmark, for the first time ever. There will be daily domestic departures and returns from Narsarsuaq, Paamiut, Maniitsoq, Sisimiut, Ilulissat, and Kulusuk. Reportedly, it’s hoped that a direct flight between Nuuk and New York City may eventually become a reality.

What Else Is There To Know About Greenland’s New Airports?

One of the other new airports will be in Ilulissat, and the other in Qaqortoq. Air Greenland and Icelandair will operate all three airports, but Visit Greenland says there’s opportunity for “new airlines and more flights.”

Overall, Greenland hopes and anticipates its airport expansion will increase tourism and bolster its economy. Nuuk is so dedicated to preparing for more tourists that it’s committed to offering 500 more hotel beds in the city by 2030.

“Overall, Greenland is still one of the lesser explored adventure travel destinations, yet tourism is a significant pillar of the country’s economy,” says Visit Greenland, which the county’s government owns. “The tourism industry is in full swing preparing to welcome future visitors with new exciting tourism products, restaurants, and accommodation.”