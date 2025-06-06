SpaceX founder Elon Musk has walked back his startling threat to immediately decommission the company’s Dragon spacecraft. The initial threat came on Thursday during an escalating public dispute with President Donald Trump on social media. After Trump threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk’s businesses — worth billions of dollars — the world’s richest man fired back on X, declaring that SpaceX would “begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately pic.twitter.com/NG9sijjkgW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The potential consequences of such a move would have been severe for America’s space program, as NASA currently relies heavily on the Dragon capsule to transport astronauts and critical supplies to the International Space Station. Just hours later, however, Musk reversed course, indicating in a reply to another X user that he wouldn’t follow through with the threat. The heated exchange highlighted the complex relationship between SpaceX and the U.S. government while raising serious questions about the future of American space exploration.

What Is The Dragon Spacecraft?

The Dragon spacecraft represents a crucial component of America’s space infrastructure and NASA’s ongoing operations. AP News says it is the only U.S. vehicle capable of transporting crews to and from the International Space Station. The four-person capsule, developed with substantial government funding, has become indispensable since its first crewed NASA mission in 2020.

Beyond human transport, cargo versions of Dragon deliver essential supplies to the orbiting laboratory. The spacecraft has significantly reduced NASA’s reliance on Russian Soyuz capsules, which previously cost American taxpayers tens of millions of dollars per seat. Had Musk followed through with his threat, NASA would have faced severe challenges. Boeing’s competing Starliner capsule has flown astronauts only once, and last year’s test flight encountered serious problems.

The situation became so dire that two NASA astronauts who launched on Starliner last June had to return to Earth via SpaceX in March after being stranded on the ISS for nearly nine months. With Starliner grounded as NASA evaluates whether to proceed with cargo-only test flights, Russia’s Soyuz capsules would become the only alternative for crew transport to the space station.

The Trump-Musk Feud

The Dragon decommissioning threat emerged from a rapidly deteriorating relationship between Trump and Musk. The dispute began after Musk criticized the president’s tax and spending bill as a “disgusting abomination.” The billionaire later accused Trump of “ingratitude” for the millions he spent supporting Trump’s election campaign. The president responded by expressing disappointment in Musk, suggesting the tech magnate “went crazy” after departing his role as head of Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” at the White House.

With the next Dragon launch scheduled for June 10th to carry four people to the ISS on Axiom Mission 4, Musk’s reversal has provided immediate relief to NASA’s operational plans while leaving questions about the long-term stability of this critical partnership.