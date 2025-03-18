After spending an unexpected nine months aboard the International Space Station, Boeing Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally heading home. NASA confirmed the astronauts will return on March 18, 2025. This date marks the end of what was originally planned as an eight-day mission but evolved into one of the most extended test flights in recent space history.

The Stranded Astronauts’ Return Journey Timeline

The return operation involves a sequence of events spanning approximately 24 hours. Preparations begin on March 17, with hatch closure procedures starting around 10:45 p.m. ET. NASA and SpaceX team will conduct thorough leak checks and verify all umbilical connections before a final authorization for undocking. The actual undocking from the International Space Station will be at 1:05 a.m. ET on March 18.

Once separated from the station, the spacecraft will perform a series of departure burns to create a safe distance before positioning for the deorbit maneuver. After roughly 16 to 17 hours of autonomous flight, the capsule is expected to splash down off Florida’s Gulf Coast at approximately 5:57 p.m. ET. NASA and SpaceX adjusted the return timeline to take advantage of favorable weather conditions in the landing zone.

SpaceX Dragon Instead Of Boeing Starliner

Rather than returning aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, Wilmore and Williams will make their journey home inside SpaceX’s proven Dragon capsule. This is the same vehicle that transported the Crew-9 astronauts to the station. The transportation switch became necessary after technical evaluations of the Starliner revealed persistent issues with its thruster system and concerning helium leaks.

NASA officials determined these problems created unacceptable risks for a crewed return mission. A specialized SpaceX recovery team has been deployed near the anticipated splashdown location along Florida’s coast. This team includes medical professionals, spacecraft technicians, and recovery vessel crews trained specifically for water landings.

Upon splashdown, fast boats will approach the capsule to assess its condition and begin securing it for retrieval. The recovery ship will then move in to hoist the spacecraft from the water using specialized equipment. Once aboard the recovery vessel, the hatch will be opened. Following this, the astronauts will undergo initial medical evaluations before being transported back to shore. NASA has implemented comprehensive protocols to address the unique medical considerations for the astronauts returning after such an extended stay in microgravity.

How To Watch The Astronauts Return To Earth

NASA is providing comprehensive live coverage of the Crew-9 return, allowing the general public to witness this historic moment. Here’s how you can follow along:

NASA TV: The agency’s official television channel will broadcast live coverage of key events. Coverage begins at 10:45 PM ET on March 17 for hatch closure and continues through splashdown and recovery operations on March 18. NASA’s Website: Visit nasa.gov/live for a streaming feed of NASA TV and additional web-only content. NASA App: Download the official NASA app on your smartphone or tablet for on-the-go access to live streams and mission updates. Social Media: Follow NASA’s official accounts on platforms like Twitter (@NASA), Facebook, and YouTube for real-time updates and behind-the-scenes content. Post-Landing Press Conference: NASA will hold a news conference following the crew’s return to Earth, scheduled for approximately 7:30 PM ET on March 18. This will also be available on NASA TV and the agency’s online platforms.

Key events to watch for include: