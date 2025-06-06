The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued a critical security alert for American travelers using dating apps in popular tourist destinations. Multiple confirmed reports reveal U.S. citizens are being kidnapped by individuals they meet through dating applications, particularly in resort areas like Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit.

These incidents have emerged as a disturbing trend in recent months. Victims and their families face extortion demands for “large sums of money” to secure their release. The embassy emphasizes that this danger extends beyond these specific regions. It also warns that “this type of violence is not limited to one geographic area” and urges travelers to exercise extreme caution when using dating platforms anywhere in Mexico.

Rising Dating App Kidnappings In Popular Tourist Destinations

The warning explicitly mentions Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit, popular resort destinations for American tourists. Puerto Vallarta, located in Jalisco state, currently carries a Level 3 travel advisory from the U.S. State Department due to “crime” and “kidnapping.” Such a warning means Americans should “reconsider travel” to the area. Neighboring Nayarit holds a Level 2 advisory, suggesting travelers “exercise increased caution” when visiting.

The U.S. Embassy offers specific guidance for Americans who choose to use dating apps while traveling in Mexico. Their recommendations include meeting only in public places, avoiding isolated locations, and always informing friends or family members about your plans. Share information, including details about who you’re meeting and which app you used to connect with them.

Perhaps most importantly, officials urge travelers to trust their instincts. The embassy advises: “If something does not feel right, do not hesitate to remove yourself from a situation.” This intuitive approach, combined with practical safety measures like sharing your location and meeting details with trusted contacts, creates a crucial safety net for those traveling abroad.

As summer travel season approaches, these warnings serve as a vital reminder that digital connections can create real-world vulnerabilities, especially in unfamiliar environments where travelers may already be at higher risk.