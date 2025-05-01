The United States Embassy & Consulates in Mexico has advised travelers to take precautions in several hotspot destinations south of the border.

The authority shared the travel alert on April 25, noting violent incidents that travelers should be aware of. The embassy detailed that local and social media sources had been circulating news regarding the “emerging security situation in Baja California Sur,” one of Mexico’s over 32 states.

On April 22, a law enforcement officer was killed, along with three other individuals, in separate incidents. The embassy didn’t disclose exactly where. On April 24, three buses were allegedly set on fire in La Paz and Los Cabos. The following day, a shootout reportedly occurred throughout multiple Cabo San Lucas neighborhoods.

The travel alert reported that cartels have made threats against officials. It added that Americans in Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo, and La Paz should “expect to see increased security presence [and] public transportation restrictions.” The source added that “other actions” are also being taken “to manage the situation.”

What Else Should Travelers Know About Traveling To Baja California Sur?

The Embassy & Consulates in Mexico recommends fleeing the scene and seeking “secure shelter” if the vibe of your location suddenly changes. Standard travel safety tips in the notice were to “be aware of your surroundings” and regularly update a loved one on your safety. Also, avoid crowds, stay alert to public disturbances, follow local news, and obey authorities.

Travelers can contact the U.S. Embassy & Consulates In Mexico should they need assistance. The State Department encourages Americans going abroad to register their trip in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP. It helps authorities locate you in case of a crisis or natural disaster while abroad. Additionally, the program provides relevant travel updates regarding safety and need-to-know news.

The State Department’s travel advisory for Mexico is issued on a state-by-state basis, covering all 32 of the country’s states. Travelers to Baja California Sur are advised to “exercise increased caution” because of local crime. Other Mexican states popular with tourists – including Mexico City, Quintana Roo, and Nayarit — have the same advisory.