The United States’ latest travel advisory for Mexico only lists two of the latter’s states — Campeche and Yucatan — as sites Americans can visit exercising “normal precautions.”

The State Department encourages American citizens to use increased caution, reconsider travel, or not travel at all to everywhere else in Mexico. The spots deemed risky and even dangerous in the U.S.’ latest advisory for its Southern neighbor include popular tourist areas and those more densely populated with Mexican locals.

America’s “Country Summary” of Mexico was reissued earlier this month with updates for Chiapas and Durango states, respectively. Chiapas is within the “reconsider travel” category due to potential criminal activity and violence. Durango, a place where travelers should “exercise increased caution,” was flagged over alleged crime, violence, and gang activity.

Exercise Increased Caution is a Level 2 travel risk. Reconsider Travel is a Level 3, and Do Not Travel is a Level 4.

What Else Should I Know About The Current Travel Advisory For Mexico?

Mexico has 32 states. Jalisco state — home to Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Tequila — is in the “reconsider” zone. Quintana Roo (Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Riviera Maya, Tulum, Isla Mujeres); Baja California Sur (Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo, La Paz); Nayarit (Punta Mita, Sayulita); and Mexico City were all states under “exercise increased caution.”

The American government currently discourages going to six Mexican states: Colima, Guerro, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. The State Department cited crime and or kidnapping as reasons not to go to those areas.

The violent crimes America noted are happening in Mexico include homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery. Limited local emergency services in some states were also cited as a deterrent. The notice stated that American citizens “are advised to adhere” to instructions set for U.S. government employees. Those rules prohibit travel after dark, taking taxis, or going to some areas during certain times. Moreover, travelers should avoid going places alone, especially if they’re somewhere remote.