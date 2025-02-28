The Legend of Ochi is a unique, nature-filled film sure to spark a sense of wonder in viewers of all ages. Its upcoming release, which was moved from the end of February to April 25, 2025, has fans gearing up for a fantasy experience. The adventure film has a whimsical feel due to its use of animatronics, puppetry, 3D animation and matte paintings. It also has an impressive cast including the likes of Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, Finn Wolfhard and Helena Zengel.

The director of this movie, Isaiah Saxon, clearly intended for this heartwarming story to bring out viewers’ inner child. Despite its make-believe premise, much of the film was captured in real places. Here is what we know about The Legend of Ochi filming locations that will transport fans to the fictional remote village on the island of Carpathia.

Where Exactly Does the Adventurous Story Take Place?

The Legend of Ochi is set in a fictional world. This 2025 film follows a shy farm girl who lives in a secluded village surrounded by mythical creatures. These fuzzy creatures, named Ochi, are feared by locals but soon become a part of Yuri’s life. Once she gathers the courage to try to save an injured baby Ochi, she vows to reunite it with its family. She goes on a grand adventure and for the first time, leaves her (fictional) eastern European island to uncover the greater world.

Where Was ‘The Legend of Ochi’ Filmed?

The Legend of Ochi filming locations are all in one place – Romania. This country served as the background for the breathtaking journey that the central character, Yuri (Helena Zengel) bravely takes. While many of the landscapes that viewers may see in the movie are places tourists can go, some are not. Filming began for this movie in 2021 and much of it was captured at Castel Film Studios. Located in Izvorani, Ilfov, Romania this is one of the most prominent filming locations in all of Central and Eastern Europe. Using this studio allowed the filmmakers to create detailed sets with less interference from the natural environment, but they took advantage of Mother Earth’s beauty during production as well.

Transylvania Is Where Young Yuri’s Journey Begins

(Zoltan Rakottyai/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Transylvania was The Legend of Ochi filming location for various scenes. At the beginning of Yuri’s adventure, locals and travelers may recognize the famous Transfăgărășan Road, easily considered one of the most scenic drives in the world, in the background.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Transylvania is either springtime or autumn. Both of these times of year offer pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: Visitors of Transylvania can get to Romania via plane first and then choose transport to the region. They should fly into the capital, Bucharest and then take a bus, train or car to Transylvania.

Filming in Transylvania was mostly for background shots and outdoor scenes. For those wondering, the thriving nature of the region and slight gloom fit the narrative of the movie perfectly. The region has some stunning views, but none so unbelievable that it makes the setting seem fake. The producers ultimately choose Transylvania due to its welcoming creative culture as well. Visitors should be sure to pass through to catch a glimpse of the Carpathian Mountains and other The Legend of Ochi filming locations.

Things to Do: There are many historical sites in the area of Transylvania that are considered iconic tourist destinations. For example, Bran Castle (known as the home of Count Dracula) and The Council Square.

Where to Eat: Travelers visiting Romania can try local, regional and national dishes while they are in the country. Bella Muzica and Zama both offer unique fusion cuisine.

Where to Stay: Visitors of Transylvania have their pick of more rustic stays or hotels. Aurelius Imparatul Romanilor is one of the highest-rated hotels while Rosen Villa Sibiu is a great B&B.

The Apuseni Mountains Highlight Romania’s Beauty

(Dedu Adrian/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The area around these mountains was used for scenes in which Yuri ventures off with her new Ochi friend. As she ventures into the wilderness, some of the best views of the Apuseni Mountains and surrounding forest can be seen.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the Apuseni Mountains is during the summer. Between June and September, visitors can enjoy blooming wildflowers and hot temperatures (depending on the altitude). If travelers are coming early in the season, make sure to check the weather beforehand; most snow will have melted by June, but it’s not guaranteed.

Transportation Options: Since the mountains are between the Crişul Repede and Arieş valleys, they are relatively easy to get to with public transportation. Some buses depart from the eastern and western sides of Apuseni (Câmpeni and Beiuş, respectively), but the natural park area is easier to reach.

These mountains, which are located in the western side of Transylvania, are considered an ideal summer tourist destination. The seemingly untouched nature is refreshing and there are lush fields, full forests and even over 400 caves. Given that the fictional land that Yuri is from is quite mountainous, this Romanian mountain range turned out to be a great filming location. The rough terrain of the mountains adds to the feeling that Yuri is taking on a big challenge by going off on her own. Although it may be difficult to completely recreate scenes from the upcoming movie, fans can certainly try. There are plenty of opportunities to hike around the mountain range just like Yuri, giving travelers a firsthand idea of why this filming location was chosen.

Things to Do: There is a wealth of things to do at this The Legend of Ochi filming location. For one, it is a natural park so tourists are welcome to explore by foot. The Padiş region is home to many caves which are beyond beautiful. Going rafting and climbing cliffs are the most popular things to do here.

Where to Eat: Dariana Restaurant and Dragon’s Tavern (at Raven’s Nest) are popular choices for visitors passing through the region. They offer local comfort foods and a good place to rest.

Where to Stay: Căsuța din povești and Transylvania House (aka Hotel Transylvania) are some of the closest accommodations to the Apuseni Mountains. The rustic feel of these accommodations adds to the overall ambiance of Romania.

Bâlea Lake Is Where Yuri and the Ochis First Meet

(Iryna Moshniatska/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: This lake plays an important part in the movie’s narrative. The scene where Yuri meets the mysterious Ochi creatures was shot here, so it sets the scene perfectly with its eerie atmosphere.

Best Time to Visit: For the most pleasant experience, it is best to visit Bâlea Lake during the summer. This season is when it is warm and outdoor activities can be most enjoyed.

Transportation Options: The easiest way to get to Bâlea Lake is via bus. There is a daily shuttle service that goes from Sibiu to Bâlea Lake. After this, travelers will need to ascend on the cable car.

This mystical-looking lake in Romania sits at a high altitude, giving it a peaceful ambiance. It is one of the country’s most wondrous natural landmarks, which is why it was chosen as a filming location for The Legend of Ochi. The glacier lake is in the middle of the mountainous region of the Carpathians. It is important to note that entrance is free, but getting there is not – the cable car to get to it has a small fee for each way. But the views and destination are well worth it. This lake has a great location and is considered a must-see for visitors. Just like with Yuri, this lake can be a site for inner transformation and the beginning of a whole new adventure.

Things to Do: Most people who visit Bâlea Lake simply enjoy the sights. The stunning mountain scenery is great to hike around but there is also the nearby Bâlea Waterfall too.

Where to Eat: The Cabana Bâlea Lac and Balea Lac Restaurant are two of the high-rated eateries in the area; both serve delicious Romanian staples.

Where to Stay: Complex Bâlea is a high-end yet rustic option for visitors. Another great accommodation option is the Cabana Paltinu.