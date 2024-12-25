If you’re a hardcore film buff and enjoy watching artsy movies like The Lighthouse, you’ve likely been anticipating the upcoming Nosferatu remake for several years. The film, which is written and directed by auteur filmmaker Robert Eggers, is slated for a wide theatrical release on Christmas Day; it features a host of A-list talent including Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Willem Dafoe. Though Nosferatu has been making waves since it was first announced in 2015, the trailer managed to wow audiences everywhere, with a blend of atmospheric horror, gothic architecture and dark, gloomy villages that transport the viewer hundreds of years into the past. Some of Nosferatu‘s wide exterior shots were achieved with a second unit team out in Romania, but nearly all major moments were shot on location in the Czech Republic capital of Prague.

Though the new release may not paint the most appealing image of the city of a hundred spires, Prague is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most beautiful vacation spots, with tons of art, culture and history around every corner. Those looking to explore Nosferatu’s film locations, or those simply in need of a European adventure, should be sure to read ahead to learn the ins and outs of the city and stack a perfect trip itinerary. We’ll discuss all the best restaurants, hotel stays and excursions to create a memorable trip, free of nightmare-inducing vampires.

Prague, Czech Republic

Key Scenes: Most of Nosferatu was shot at the historic Barrandov Studios, which serves as one of the largest film studios in Europe. On-location scenes made use of 14th-century castles including the gorgeous and gothic Rožmitál pod Třemšínem Castle, as well as the Pernštejn Castle, both of which are open for the public to explore. Nosferatu also made use of a national landmark known as the Prague Invalidovna complex for a variety of scenes.

Best Time To Visit: Though Prague is a premiere destination for those looking to take in the beauty of Europe year-round, the best time to go is the spring. The months of March through May offer the widest range of tourist attractions, day trips and activities, with mild and pleasant temperatures. If you hate big crowds, you can also book your trip for the summertime to reduce the overall congestion of tourism in the city.

Transportation Options: You may not expect it from a city that predates algebra, but Prague has a highly complex public transportation grid. More than a million permanent residents reside within the city, meaning there are plenty of buses, trains, taxis and other visitor-friendly options to traverse day-to-day life. Those looking to book lavish excursions outside of Prague may want to invest in a rental car, though many guided tours are also available for those looking to stay with a local.

Since Nosferatu hasn’t yet premiered in theaters, it should be obvious that there is no existing production tour for the film just yet. Still, fans are welcome to venture to Prague to take a self-guided tour of sites like Rožmitál pod Třemšínem Castle, Pernštejn Castle and Barrandov Studios. The latter is especially accessible to fans, as Barrandov offers studio tours by appointment, walking through the history of films including Mission: Impossible, Casino Royale, Jojo Rabbit and many more. If Nosferatu turns out to be a massive box office success, we can expect that the film will drive additional tourism to Prague with official guided tours. Even if you have no interest in film history, Prague is a gorgeous city, loaded with bustling nightlife, vibrant local markets and plenty of picturesque medieval developments.

Depending on your specific interests, dozens of fully-guided day tours could have you walking, biking or bussing across the city in style. Some will even take you far outside the borders of Prague and into surrounding settlements for a full look back at the city’s long and fascinating history. If you’re looking for something even more macabre than Nosferatu, be sure to check out the local catacombs or embark upon an evening ghost tour. Prague Castle is obviously a highlight for first-time visitors, while seasoned veterans of the city may feel inclined to explore the Museum of Fantastic Illusions for a hands-on experience with art and culture. Prague also offers many scenic train trips which offer some of the best views of Europe.

Things To Do: As previously mentioned, Prague is a vibrant city brimming with activity for visitors of all stripes. Those in search of a relaxing afternoon experience can indulge with a cruise down the Vltava River, while history buffs can venture into the Nuclear Bunker Tour, which delivers a little slice of history from the Cold War. If you can snag a reservation for the 5-Course Medieval Dinner, be sure not to miss it, as it provides some of the best local eats you can get at a highly affordable price. The Prague Zoo is another local favorite, showcasing some of the local wildlife in a largely active environment.

Where To Eat: Though the Czech Republic isn’t as well known for its cuisine as some of its European neighbors, the nation has plenty of diverse flavors available to pull you in and leave you wanting more. Staple foods in Prague include steak tartare, whole roast duck and a blend of thick, comforting soups. Some of the finest eateries in the nation can be found in the golden city, such as Prahaggogi, Zlatá Praha Restaurant, and Gruzie Restaurant. If there’s not much room in your travel budget for a lavish upscale meal, you can still dine on a budget at locales like Sad Man’s Tongue Bar & Bistro or Taiko. These stops are famous for their high-quality budget meals, perfect to satiate weary travelers after a long day of castle-hopping.

Where To Stay: Since Prague is such a vibrant place, there are plenty of affordable hotels right in the heart of the city, offering instant access to all of the action. While staying in a castle and living like Nosferatu may not be entirely tenable, it’s not completely out of the question, as certain historic buildings can be rented via outlets like Airbnb. For a more modern touch, you can always book a stay at the Don Giovanni Hotel, Hotel Pod Veží or The Mozart. Prague has fewer major chain hotels than your traditional city, though the options for getting a quality room at a reasonable price are quite plentiful.