Fans of The Gorge on Apple TV+ may have been preoccupied with the looming threat of a mysterious evil while watching. Beyond this important plot point though, the movie offers some breathtaking views, unique scenery and an unexpected romance. Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Levi Kane (Miles Teller), are the central characters. They have to navigate the difficult terrain while also keeping their post at opposite guard towers. The story about the highly classified gorge that they watch over is fictional and thrilling, but, some viewers may be more intrigued by the sights in the background. To get a better look at the striking nature from the film, a trip may be the best way to explore. Here is what we know about The Gorge filming location and how director Scott Derrickson captured the slightly horror-coded movie.

Where Was ‘The Gorge’ Filmed?

To create a believable and engaging movie, studios and various locations were used to capture certain scenes. So, The Gorge filming locations may be more diverse than audiences may assume due to the flexibility of studio environments; these controlled environments help to create scenes that otherwise would be difficult or impossible to capture in the real world. The UK Warner Bros. Leavesden studio, which is near London, England, played an important role in filming The Gorge scenes that take place underground and inside the mysterious gorge. Custom sets and even greenscreens were used there. These features are likely no surprise since this studio is famous for many productions including the Harry Potter franchise and many DC movies.

Rauma, Norway Helps Set the Scene in This Apple TV+ Original

(Valdemaras D./Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Norway was the main filming location for outdoor scenes. On-screen moments highlighting the exterior background and mountain valley of the gorge were shot in Norway.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Norway depends on the preferences of travelers. But to enjoy a similar aesthetic as seen in The Gorge, it may be best to visit during the spring season.

Transportation Options: Getting to Norway is not the most difficult thing to do. Some eager adventurers may have issues depending on where they are traveling from. Many cities do not have direct flights to Norway so traveling by ship, train, bus or car is best.

Rauma, Norway is the main The Gorge filming location for outdoor scenes. To be more specific, this municipality has a town called Åndalsnes which was the specific site for filming. Surprisingly enough, the lead actors did not really film in Norway – it simply was the ideal location for nature shots used to make the movie feel more real. This decision might have been made to save money on travel. For the overall production of the movie it likely was a cinematic choice. Since Rauma is well known for its lush natural landscapes, it truly fit the bill for filming.

The green valley that is depicted in the film is one of the many that travelers may be able to explore during a visit. Since many of the nature shots were captured and blended, visitors can just take in the sights leisurely. Shots of the forest, sky, canyon and more were stitched together in post-production. These were supplemented with some composite shots. So, it may be hard for fans to even recognize exact spots from the movie.

Things to Do: Due to the picturesque views available to visitors and locals of Rauma, there are many ways to explore the surrounding nature. Hiking, cycling and taking guided (bus) sightseeing tours are the most popular ways to explore the area.

Where to Eat: Sødahlhuset and Wanhan Rauman Kellari are two popular restaurants in the Rauma area to check out.

Where to Stay: The ​​Juvet Landscape Hotel and Grand Hotel – by Classic Norway Hotels have breathtaking views and offer tranquil ambiances to connect with nature.

‘The Gorge’ Shots Showcasing the Ocean Were Filmed in Conwy, Wales

(TK/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Coastal shots were captured in Conwy, Wales. Viewers may notice that there are not many ocean scenes in The Gorge, but the few that made the cut were filmed here.

Best Time to Visit: Due to the weather, the best time to visit Conwy is between June and August. The country is considered to be an underrated gem, visiting during this time is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

Transportation Options: Getting to Conwy is not hard, although it is in north Wales and not metropolitan like London. Travelers can take the bus or train to discover different parts of Conwy.

Producers likely chose Conwy, Wales as The Gorge filming location due to its convenience and clearly beautiful features. More specifically, Llandudno is the town where scenes set right on the water were filmed. Travelers certainly can discern whether or not Llandudno is a place of particular importance to them during their travels. Overall, Wales is well worth the visit so travelers should embark on a tour of the country. That way they can make the most of this charming hideaway and appreciate the sense of solitude.

In the conclusion of the movie, there is a rendezvous point in Paris. But if viewers watch closely and happen to visit, they will notice an almost identical coast line in Wales. This beach town is where a rocky yet romantic environment awaits travelers. Fortunately, not many changes were made to the environment for the film. This contrasts with the studio set up process which was very elaborate. Another point that led to Conwy being a major film location is how accessible it is. Since the movie was partially filmed in London, traveling to Wales was likely less expensive than traveling to Paris itself.

Things to Do: Enjoying the beach is a favorite pastime of both locals and visitors in Llandudno. Travelers can visit the pier, promenade or popular West Shore Beach.

Where to Eat: The Cottage Loaf and Home Cookin’ are popular local eateries that travelers should not miss out on.

Where to Stay: The Imperial Hotel and Grand Hotel Llandudno are two of the highest rated accommodations in the area.