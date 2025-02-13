The Bridget Jones’ films have been a favorite of hopeless romantics since the first was released in 2001. This popular series is based on Helen Fielding’s bestseller, “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and its following novels. Fans have followed the titular character’s journey to find love and become a mother – but now she is on her next adventure! The latest installment in the franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, premiered exclusively on Peacock on Feb. 13, 2025. Spoiler alert – the new release follows Bridget after the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Years after his tragic passing, she navigates her career, family and a new love interest.

Mad About the Boy takes viewers on Bridget’s emotionally charged journey set in London; the main character (played by Renée Zellweger), has gone from her London flat to a much more family-friendly locale. Although the film brings back many familiar faces, Bridget traverses a whole new world while trying to settle into life without Mark. Whether they’ve got a lover by their side or not, longtime fans of the book-to-film adaptations can visit on-screen destinations in real life upon booking a trip to the United Kingdom. Here’s all we know about the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy filming locations in the area.

Where Was ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ Filmed?

A few different interior scenes in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy were not filmed in real places. The production team made sets at two different film studios – Sky Studios Elstree and BBC’s White City. These locations are iconic in the film industry; the former is where scenes for Wicked (2024), Paddington in Peru (2024) and Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2025) came together. Despite these impressive line-ups, the general public can not tour either building in an official capacity. Bridget’s interior scenes at work were filmed at BBC’s White City studios, where real BBC employees acted as her coworkers. Bridget’s Hampstead home interior scenes were filmed at Sky Studios; the set for these scenes took six weeks to build.

The City of London

(Martti Salmi/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The exterior of Bridget’s workplace was shown in many central London-filmed scenes.

Best Time to Visit: Depending on a traveler’s preferences, the best time to visit the city of London would be either the spring or fall season. It is best to avoid the summer since air conditioning is not a norm everywhere in the United Kingdom; seasons with mild weather are best.

Transportation Options: Public transportation is relatively easy to navigate in London. Travelers can take the bus, tube, tram or ride a bike to get around if walking isn’t of interest.

Bridget’s workplace is among one of the most metropolitan places that was captured on-screen – Londoners might even recognize the exterior of the building. The striking Moor House is one of the real-life places which Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is filmed in. This building is certainly not one that visitors will forget if they embark on a Bridget Jones-style tour of the city. Moor House is a prominent building in London boasting panoramic glass walls that are hard to miss. While Bridget has moved from her central flat near Borough Market, the city does have its moment in the film, and it certainly needs no introduction since it is one of the most popular tourist sights in the world. The central parts of London hold iconic landmarks and striking sightseeing opportunities.

Things to Do: Travelers can explore the surprisingly ample green spaces in the city or visit tourist hotspots like the London Eye. If remote workers who want to live the Bridget Jones dream are visiting, there are office spaces very close to Moor House too.

Where to Eat: Since central London is a metro area there are many restaurants to try. Some of the best are in the Soho and Covent Garden areas; popular options include Flat Iron Covent Garden, Happy London and Ave Mario.

Where to Stay: Central London is a tourism hub, so travelers do not have to worry about finding a place to stay. The city has an array of options that fit different budgets. Travelodge London Covent Garden, The Waldorf Hilton and Strand Palace are some highly rated accommodations.

Hampstead

(Brett Jordan/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Bridget’s charming home with her children in the new film is in Hampstead, an area that is much more family-oriented. Exterior scenes at their home were filmed at a real house in the north London village. When Bridget meets her love interest, Roxster (Leo Woodall), she is in Hampstead Heath, a popular park and garden.

Best Time to Visit: This residential community is absolutely stunning in the fall. It is an affluent neighborhood with many green spaces. Hampstead is also considered one of London’s most beautiful neighborhoods so it is worth the short day trip from the central parts of the city.

Transportation Options: The most efficient way to get to Hampstead from London is by subway or bus. There is a direct bus from Baker Street Station that stops at Finchley Road & Frognal Station.

Hampstead is a picturesque and historic neighborhood. It was the perfect location for filming Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy due to its less metropolitan feel. The producers of the film wanted the filming locations to be realistic, and Hampstead’s commutable distance from the city and pleasant environment made it the perfect choice for their story.

A tree in the local favorite Hampstead Heath also is featured in the movie – finding the specific oak that was caught on camera may prove to be a fun activity while visiting. Other spots in the neighborhood may be recognizable, such as the Christ Church Primary School, which served as the exterior of Bridget’s children’s school. The surrounding town has many charming spots to check out so a nice stroll through may be ideal. A fun fact about this Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy filming location is that the director of the film and the author of the series are both former residents of Hampstead.

Things to Do: Although Hampstead is not as exciting as central London, it offers its own unique experience. Visitors can try local food, check out historic homes and explore the gardens. The neighborhood is also well known as a literary history hub so bookworms can keep busy. Some popular spots tourists frequent are the Freud Museum, Keats House and High Street.

Where to Eat: Travelers can try some local flavors in Hampstead. The Flask, The Wells Tavern and The Garden Gate are favorites that visitors shouldn’t miss.

Where to Stay: Since Hampstead is more residential, visitors will likely have charming accommodation options. NOX Belsize Park and Quality Hotel Hampstead are some cozy options that are rated well.

The Lake District

(Ivars Kokins/Pexels)

Key Scenes: Bridget’s son Billy has a field trip to the Lake District that she accompanies him on. The real-life location was used for filming of the Bridget Jones movie’s nature scenes.

Best Time to Visit: Summer is the best time to visit the Lake District if outdoor activities are the main focus. June to August has the longest days and best sun but spring is a close second choice for pleasant weather.

Transportation Options: Visitors can get to the Lake District from London via train, bus or car. The train is the quickest and most leisurely way to get there; buying a rail card may even save you money on the journey.

The Lake District is England’s largest national park and has become popular for all of the nature experiences available. The area is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. While the park does not have an extensive part in Mad About the Boy, the scenes filmed there are important. This field trip is when Bridget connects with the new science teacher of her children’s school, Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Travelers who want to visit the Lake District should explore the hundreds of mountains, expansive forests and stunning lakes there.

Things to Do: Lake District is a nature lover’s dream destination. Some of the most popular activities to do while visiting include hiking and kayaking.

Where to Eat: There are restaurants and cafes to choose from for a quick bite between activities. Fresher’s Cafe and the Aspava Restaurant are options in the Lake District.

Where to Stay: Windermere and Grasmere are good nearby towns to stay in while visiting Lake District. The Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa and North Lakes Hotel And Spa are two popular accommodations.