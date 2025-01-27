For travelers, February isn’t so much a month as a mood, the equivalent of a power nap: short, slightly disorienting, but somehow just enough. It’s off-peak travel season for many destinations, meaning fewer crowds and lower prices. Fewer people means you’ve got the space to breathe, so whether you’re escaping the winter cold, coveting something more romantic, or indulging in thrilling outdoor adventures, this month offers a variety of travel opportunities in a go-at-your-own-pace format. Below, we explore seven of the best places to travel in February, custom-made with different interests and budgets.

Clay Banks

Hawaii, USA

Martin Zangerl

February is a top choice for travelers seeking a warm-weather escape, with average daytime temperatures ranging from 78–80°F (25–27°C) and ocean temperatures hovering around a pleasant 75°F (24°C). This off-peak season sees fewer tourists, making it easier to find deals on accommodations and flights, as well as quieter beaches. February is also prime time for whale watching, as thousands of humpback whales migrate to Hawaii’s waters—particularly around Maui.

Hikers can enjoy well-maintained trails through lush rainforests, like the Manoa Falls Trail on Oahu, while beachgoers can relax on world-famous stretches like Waikiki Beach. With its mosaic mix of Polynesian culture and beauty mingling with modernity, Hawaii offers a balance of adventure and relaxation that’s only a plane ride away.

Aspen, Colorado, USA

Derek Baumgartner

Aspen in February is a premier destination for winter sports, with average snowfall reaching 21 inches (53 cm) and temperatures ranging from 7°F to 35°F (-14°C to 2°C). Home to four world-class ski areas—Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass—the region offers over 5,500 acres of skiable terrain and more than 330 trails, catering to all skill levels.

Beyond skiing and snowboarding, Aspen’s après-ski scene is renowned, featuring upscale restaurants, cozy lodges, and lively nightlife. Visitors can also enjoy activities like snowshoeing, ice skating, or soaking in one of the area’s nearby hot springs. With its stunning alpine scenery and luxury amenities, Aspen delivers an unforgettable winter getaway.

Phuket, Thailand

Andrzej Suwara

Phuket in February boasts average daytime temperatures of 77–93°F (25–34°C) and sea temperatures of 84°F (29°C)—perfect for swimming and beach activities. February is part of Phuket’s dry season, with minimal rainfall averaging only 20mm (0.8 inches), ensuring plenty of sunny days. The island is home to over 30 pristine beaches, including the famous Patong Beach and the tranquil Nai Harn Beach.

Visitors can explore nearby islands like the Phi Phi Islands or James Bond Island via speedboat tours. Phuket also offers vibrant night markets, such as the Sunday Walking Street Market, where you can indulge in authentic Thai dishes like Pad Thai and Pad Kaprao. For a cultural experience, visit the Big Buddha or Wat Chalong, Phuket’s most revered temple. With its blend of natural beauty, lively attractions, and cultural richness, Phuket is an unforgettable February escape.

Paris, France

Mike Swigunski

Paris is primed and poised during low tourism season, which sees fewer crowds and shorter wait times at attractions. Iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower offers a quieter experience this time of year. Paris boasts special Valentine’s Day menus featuring candlelit dinners. For cultural immersion, explore the Louvre, or take a walk along the Seine River. February visitors can enjoy fewer crowds at Paris’s famed neighborhoods, such as Montmartre, and explore the city’s romantic ambiance at a leisurely pace.

Banff, Canada

Moriah Wolfe

Banff, located in the Canadian Rockies, is a top destination for winter sports, with February offering ideal snow conditions for skiing and snowboarding. The average snow depth in Banff National Park in February exceeds 100 cm (39 inches), ensuring excellent conditions for outdoor activities—consider the area’s ski resorts, such as Banff’s Sunshine Village and Lake Louise.

In addition to skiing, Banff’s frozen waterfalls and snow-covered mountain peaks offer postcard views and are popular for photography and sightseeing. Ice skating at Lake Louise, which sees temperatures averaging between 5°F (-15°C) and 23°F (-5°C), provides a unique outdoor experience amidst stunning alpine scenery.

Lisbon, Portugal

Andreas Brucker

Lisbon in February offers up mild weather, with temperatures averaging between 46°F (8°C) and 60°F (15°C), for a rather comfortable destination when exploring the city. The cost of travel in February is lower compared to peak seasons, with hotel prices dropping by up to 30%. Historic neighborhoods, such as Alfama and Baixa, attract fewer crowds, allowing for a more relaxed sightseeing experience.

Lisbon’s iconic viewpoints, like Miradouro da Senhora do Monte, offer panoramic views without the usual tourist congestion. The city is also known for its fresh seafood, with over 1,000 restaurants serving dishes like bacalhau (salted cod) and sardines. With fewer tourists, means more intimate experiences for February visitors.

Maldives

Colin Watts

The Maldives is a premier luxury destination, particularly in February, with average temperatures ranging from 77°F (25°C) to 88°F (31°C). February falls within the dry season, ensuring clear skies and ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Home to over 1,000 islands, the Maldives has more than 150 resorts offering overwater bungalows that provide direct access to turquoise lagoons and coral reefs.

The region’s vibrant coral reefs attract divers and snorkelers, with over 2,000 species of fish and marine life. Visitors can also enjoy world-class spas and fine dining experiences. With fewer tourists during the dry season, February provides a tranquil, luxurious escape for those seeking relaxation and natural beauty.

