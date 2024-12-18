Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Aspen, Colorado is a winter wonderland during the Christmas season, where chilly mountain air meets the cozy glow of holiday cheer. From powdery slopes and steaming mugs of cocoa to dazzling lights and lively celebrations, the season is in full swing. Aspen is the ultimate Christmas destination filled with endless adventures and festive fanfare across iconic peaks and charming town streets. Here’s a travel guide to make the most of Christmas in this iconic destination.

Chad Madden

Things to Do During Christmas in Aspen

Aspen offers a mix of outdoor adventures, festive events, and cozy indoor experiences perfect for celebrating the holiday season. Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-pumping activities or tranquil moments by the fire, Aspen provides a diverse array of options.

Hit the Slopes

Aspen Snowmass boasts some of the best skiing and snowboarding in Colorado. There’s a run for every skill level. For families or those new to the sport, Buttermilk is known for its gentle slopes and family-friendly atmosphere. For advanced skiers, the challenging terrain at Highlands offers some of the best powder in the area, or test your skills on the world-famous runs at Aspen Mountain, for the challenging terrain and stunning views.

Off the slopes, après-ski experiences (post-slope social activities and experiences) and even snowmobiling for thrill-seekers happen over many of Aspen’s ski resorts. Consider private lessons, perfect for getting tips from the pros and improving your technique.

Enjoy Aspen’s Holiday Events

Aspen, during the holidays, embraces the spirit of Christmas with a range of festive events. Don’t miss the “12 Days of Aspen” festivities where participants enjoy caroling, cookie decorating, and visits from Santa at the Wheeler Opera House. Another highlight, the Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade where skiers glide down the slopes with torches in hand, lighting up the night followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

The local shops, restaurants, and hotels also offer special holiday events, including Christmas dinners and cozy holiday cocktails. After a day of activities, Aspen’s lively nightlife and entertainment venues, such as the Wheeler Opera House, offer shows and performances, ensuring that the holiday magic never stops.

Explore Downtown Aspen

Stroll through the charming snow-covered streets adorned with sparkling Christmas lights, for a warm glow with winter chill. Aspen’s downtown area boasts an impressive array of charming art galleries, upscale boutiques, and luxury brand shops like Gucci and Prada. The renowned art district showcases local artists, where you can find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.

For families, downtown Aspen offers ice skating under the twinkling lights at the Silver Circle Ice Rink. Be sure to stop at local favorites like Paradise Bakery for a warm treat or the historic Hotel Jerome, festooned with festive décor.

Outdoor Adventures Beyond Skiing

If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing, explore the beautiful Maroon Bells, often dubbed the most photographed mountains in North America. The winter months herald a peaceful solitude to this iconic location, making it perfect for snowshoeing or a winter hike. If you’re seeking family fun, head over to Snowmass for tubing or sledding.

For explorers seeking backcountry adventure in Aspen Snowmass, enjoy a meal in a rustic cabin or lodge with a snowcat dinner or snowmobile tour.

Derek Baumgartner

Where to Stay in Aspen

The Little Nell: A luxurious ski-in/ski-out hotel with impeccable service and festive holiday décor.

Hotel Jerome: A historic hotel offering a cozy and elegant holiday ambiance.

Aspen Square Condominium Hotel: Ideal for families, with spacious rooms and convenient downtown access.

Where to Eat in Aspen

Ian Keefe

Matsuhisa Aspen: Celebrate with world-class Japanese cuisine in an upscale setting.

Element 47: Indulge in fine dining with a focus on locally sourced ingredients.

Hickory House Ribs: For a more casual meal, enjoy hearty BBQ dishes perfect after a day in the snow.

How to Dress and Keep Warm in Aspen

Winter temperatures in Aspen average between 10°F (-12°C) and 35°F (2°C), so dressing warmly is essential. The key to staying comfortable in Aspen’s cold temperatures is layering. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer to keep sweat away from your skin. Add a fleece or insulated mid-layer to trap warmth, and finish with a durable outer layer to protect you from wind and snow. A high-quality waterproof and windproof jacket is essential to keep you dry and warm.

Bring along a few of these accessories to keep yourself warm during an Aspen, Colorado Christmas.

Insulated gloves or mittens

Wool socks and waterproof boots

A beanie or ear-warming headband

A scarf or neck gaiter to protect against wind

Pro Tip: Hand warmers are a lifesaver during long outdoor activities.

Tips for the Perfect Aspen Colorado Christmas