Colorado is a western U.S. state that has become popular for its natural attractions. While Denver is the state’s crowning jewel, there is much else to see and do there. The state is pretty diverse depending on the area that travelers visit. Colorado’s outdoor spaces can be enjoyed at any time of the year since there are various landscapes there but there is a preferable visit time. The best time to visit Colorado is in May since this is when visitors can truly revel in the excitement of the state’s unique offerings.

Average Temperature This Time Of Year

65-78 Degrees F

Weather

Colorado’s weather is notoriously unpredictable. The state has varying temperatures and conditions in each season so visitors should be sure to check in on the weather. This is especially true if people visit in May for outdoor activities. The beginning of the month is a bit more chilly as spring concludes. May ends with somewhat warmer temperatures since summer is just beginning in mid-June. Snowfall may even continue in some areas, particularly in the mountains during May. Those who prefer warmer temperatures and may want to encounter snow are in luck if they visit during May.

Travel Tip: Pack according to the somewhat fickle weather of May. It would be wise to pack winter boots, raincoats, light jackets, and comfortable outdoor clothing.

Breathtaking Natural Beauty

Colorado has countless natural wonders and attractions for visitors to enjoy. Some of the most picturesque areas in Colorado are seemingly untouched by man. This gives nature lovers and people who prefer a tranquil getaway a great opportunity to explore. Red Rocks Park is a famous geological landmark with an amphitheater that hosts fabulous concerts. The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has the tallest sand dunes in America, so the site is a popular option as well.

Travel Tip: Many of the best natural attractions of Colorado are not close to the city so consider that. For example, Great Dunes National Park is a well over four-hour drive from Denver.

Hiking

Hiking is an extremely popular activity in Colorado due to the nature that can be found throughout the state. There are many scenic hiking trails that visitors can explore during their visit in May. May is the best time for mild weather, picturesque scenery, and ideal hiking conditions. Some of the most scenic and photographed peaks in Colorado are Pikes Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park’s Longs Peak, and Mount Elbert.

Travel Tip: Travelers should wear sturdy hiking boots with ankle support, and carry a hat, waterproof jacket, and sunscreen for a May hike in Colorado.

Biking

Biking is an underrated activity in general, but visitors to Colorado should not overlook it. May is an ideal time to bike in the state since the majority of paved roads are typically clear of snow after May 1. Enjoy the trails without worrying about the sweltering heat of the summer with a late spring visit. The season for mountain biking begins in May in certain areas of Colorado.

Travel Tip: Some high-elevation trails can be muddy at times so be sure to avoid those types of environments to ensure the safety and enjoyment of your biking experience.

Fewer Crowds

As it is with many destinations that have popular natural attractions, Colorado can be crowded. May is the best time to visit Colorado because it is when tourists are not swarming to the area. Enjoy a more laid-back and quiet environment during this shoulder season month. Traveling during the off-season is wise to enjoy a more serene vacation. As a result, those who go to Colorado during May might be able to immerse themselves in the local culture and more thoroughly enjoy nature’s attractions.

Travel Tip: Traveling during mid-week and going to participate in more relaxed experiences can help people avoid crowds.

Historic Landmarks

Colorado has been the site of many popular natural attractions for quite some time. The state also boasts plenty of historic landmarks that might interest history buffs or tourists who enjoy learning about the culture. Dinosaur National Monument, Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, and the Hovenweep National Monument are some popular historic landmarks in Colorado. The Lebanon Railroad Station is a site that can help visitors understand the history of Georgetown, Colorado. There are many different historical sites that people can visit throughout the state.

Travel Tip: Travelers can’t take mine tours at the Lebanon silver mine tunnel, which was bored in the 1870s.

Lower Prices

A big perk of traveling during the shoulder season is the deals that travelers may be able to take advantage of. Since May is a month with fewer crowds, visitors can enjoy lower prices. People who visit during this time can expect lower hotel rates since it is the early spring (technically considered April and May). Another way to save during a Colorado visit is to explore accommodation options. The lesser-known mountain towns have lower rates as opposed to places like Aspen.

Travel Tip: Frontier Airlines is a popular budget airline based in Denver, Colorado so this airline may be preferable (or have seasonal incentives) for visitors.

Great Food

Colorado may not be the first place to come to mind when travelers think of culinary hubs, but it surely has something to offer to visitors. Although it is better known for its national parks, stunning views, and exciting outdoor activities, Colorado is something of a foodie state. There are culinary gems throughout the state that are well worth traveling for. The food industry there is more sustainable and locally sourced too since there are plenty of farmers, ranchers, and fishermen.

Travel Tip: Bison burgers, Rocky Mountain oysters, and Colorado-style pizza are some staples of the area.

Friendly And Diverse People

People who live in Colorado often come off as pretty happy and welcoming people. Although quality of life can not be exactly measured, the state’s reputation is in good shape. While some people joke that this happiness is supported by the state’s many microbreweries and legal marijuana, the lush nature surely plays a part. There are also many diverse communities in Colorado. Denver is a popular place to stay due to its diversity and the metropolitan feel. One of the highly rated areas of the state that is known for its inclusiveness is Aurora, Colorado.

Travel Tip: Some online forums and guides provide local opinions on where to go and what to do while in Colorado. The people are relatively personable so visitors should feel comfortable asking locals in person for tips and insight on their favorite places.

Colorado is a nature lover’s paradise but it has much more to offer. Plan a visit to the state during May to enjoy an array of activities and the outdoors. Prepare for a culturally centered experience, where you are guaranteed to have a great time.