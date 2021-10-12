Here Are 7 Great Mountain Biking Destinations To Explore

Colorado is a popular ski destination, but when the snow melts, there are some great sites for mountain bikers of all levels.

As Colorado.com states, when winter concludes, “bike racks quickly replace ski racks, and bikers can enjoy red-rock shelves, creekside tracks, high- mountain passes and aspen- lined loops.”

If you’re a novice looking to get your feet wet, Breckenridge offers Boreas Pass, six miles of flat road that transforms into forest. This trail is well suited for solo riders and families looking to embark on a biking adventure during the day.

Seasoned riders might look to Zippity Doo Da, an eight-mile-long loop. It’s as random as the name implies, so be prepared for steep downhills, sharp twists and more to get your heart pounding.

If you really want to challenge your lungs (provided you’re prepared for altitude changes), Monarch Crest Trail in Salida and Barr Trail in Manitou Springs certainly deliver. Your legs might never speak to you again afterwards, but the experience will be worth it.