Throughout this week, extremely severe weather has resulted in seven fatalities and 13 injured persons across the South and Midwest portions of the United States. Tennessee, where five people have died, has been enduring tornadoes, winds, and thunderstorms projected to continue throughout the weekend. The scope of states under weather, tornado, and/or flooding watches includes Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Ohio, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, and Arkansas.

“We know that there are confirmations of deaths across the state,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee after seeing tornado damage, according to NBC News. “But we also know that there are potential other deaths that have not been confirmed.”

“It’s too early to know what the confirmed loss of life is, but there are multiple deaths across the state,” he added.

Other deaths included one in Missouri and another in Indiana. The severe weather’s destruction has damaged or destroyed buildings, homes, and cars, and toppled trees. NBC News’ April 3 reporting detailed that over 247,000 people were without power and over 38 million were under flood watches or warnings. Additionally, rainfall of up to 15 inches is expected in the coming days, posing flooding concerns. Though rainfall will last through the weekend, flooding may persist much longer.

What Else Is There To Know About The Storms?

On April 4, the National Weather Service noted that a “life-threatening, catastrophic, and potentially historic flash flood event continues across the Lower Ohio Valley and Mid-South to Lower Mississippi Valley.” The Tennessean claims the western part of the state will receive “the brunt” of the storms, though the severe weather, possible tornadoes, and flooding will likely impact the central region.

“This storm is going to continue,” Gov. Lee said during a news conference in Nashville, according to the latter source. “There will be continued tornado warnings. There’s continued flooding, and there’s continued dangers for Tennesseans. The main message tonight is: ‘Don’t let your guard down.’”