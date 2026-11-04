If you can’t spend your coins, amplifying Black-owned businesses and returning to the spots you love can still make a major difference.

Supporting Black-owned businesses with your wallet is a direct way to financially uplift that entrepreneur in a meaningful, tangible way. Moreover, it supports their local Black community and economy. But there are other valuable ways to support Black-owned businesses that don’t involve spending. Especially as an out-of-town visitor, your amplification and support could help that business expand its reach far beyond its local scope.

Visit Local Gems

Even if you’re not planning to spend any money, getting your foot in the door at local Black-owned businesses can still be valuable. While you won’t be opening your wallet then and there, you might notice things while window shopping that you’ll plan to buy later. Also, strolling around and popping into shops can be a great way to meet new people and learn about the types of things that locals are buying in your destination.

Make Introductions And Connections

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Making connections between Black-owned business owners and industry professionals can literally be invaluable. Though making an introduction seems like a simple gesture, the possibilities for where a connection can lead are endless. As a traveler, you also have the chance to connect businesses in your destination with other local establishments, those back home, or even those in destinations you’ve visited in the past.

The types of introductions that would support a Black-owned business include those with workers, managers, and executives in the hospitality industry, tour operators, and photographers. The goal is to introduce someone at the business (ideally the owner) to someone who can further amplify the establishment or provide a service that’ll help the business scale.

Bring Along New People

Even as a traveler, if there’s somewhere you’ve fallen in love with and frequently visit, it’s worthwhile to bring your friends. Just because you won’t be buying anything that day doesn’t mean the additional foot traffic you bring in won’t result in sales. Regular customers are the best people to introduce others to a business, as they can brag about the products and service from their firsthand experience.

Leave A Review

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Leaving reviews is still worthwhile and impactful even if it may seem like a small, mundane action. While positive notes can drive new patrons to the business, what matters most is leaving an honest summary of your experience. A thoughtfully written review can help others decide whether to visit. It’s about taking the time to write and post one that is detailed and thorough, maybe even including some pictures if you can.

Add standout or significant details about your experience, information about the establishment’s layout, and notes about the quality of the customer service and/or products. Even if your feedback is critical, it can help a business improve in the future. As a traveler, it can also be helpful to share information about the business that other visitors would appreciate knowing before their visit.

Engage With Them On Social Media

There are many ways to boost Black-owned businesses by engaging with them on social media. On your account, you can post about the business and tag them as many times as you want. You can also comment on the business’ page, as well as like, repost, and share its content to help it reach larger audiences.

Sharing news of a Black-owned business’ announcements and achievements is another easy way to spread the word about the establishment’s importance and impact. Thankfully, travelers can engage with businesses online before they visit a destination, during their travel, or after they return home. Locals and out-of-town visitors can see that engagement, which easily broadens the business’ reach.