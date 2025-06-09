Summer 2025 could be filled with domestic destinations and adventures abroad if you play your cards right. Released back in April, Expedia’s Summer Travel Outlook shared all the information U.S.-based travelers would want to know regarding the cheapest days to fly this summer. Even if you haven’t booked your travels just yet, you might still snag some deals.

The sunshine-filled season doesn’t officially start until June 20. Additionally, Expedia’s report indicated that the cheapest days to fly domestically were August 19 and August 25. If traveling internationally, the source pinpointed August 18 and August 23 as the most affordable travel days. Travelers should check out those dates and see if they can score any deals.

What Else Should Travelers Know About Scoring Cheap Airfare This Summer?

Expedia’s report claimed that the most expensive days to fly during Summer 2025 will be Thursday, June 27 (around the start of many summer vacations) and Thursday, August 26 (around back-to-school season). In addition to being pricey, travel in late June and early July (think 4th of July) will also likely be crowded with other jet-setters. Late August, from the 18th through the 31st, will also likely have high travel costs and heavy foot traffic.

In an Expedia report released in May about traveler priorities, the industry titan highlighted that “price is critical, but trust is essential too.” Regarding a related index’s findings, Expedia said, “Price remains a key factor, with 58% of consumers expecting to be more price-conscious in the next 12 months. However, trust is just as vital – three-quarters of travelers are willing to pay more for lodging with better reviews, underscoring the importance of confidence and reliability in their choices.”

Utilizing Google Flights may also help you score the cheapest flights this summer. Through the flight search engine and comparison tool, you can set up alerts that will notify you of relevant travel deals. Also, check out the “Cheapest” tab when viewing flight options. Doing so will show you low flight prices, which could save you money.

“Looking at historical prices, the cheapest days of the week to fly are Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, which have been 13% cheaper than flying on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. If you exclude international trips, the potential savings jump to 20%,” noted Group Product Manager of Google’s search team, James Byers, in a 2024 travel trends report.