Though August is still summer weather, it’s also back-to-school season for most families. This makes it the perfect month for getting one last family trip in before school starts. Or, if you’re a solo traveler or living that kid-free life, a late August vacation basically guarantees that your destination won’t be overrun by families with little kids.

August also marks the transition between summer and fall. So, if you want to take a vacation with your family or friends right before the end of summer, here are some of the best travel destinations to visit in August.

San Diego, California

Credit: Daniel Frese

When traveling to southern California, Los Angeles shouldn’t be the only city on your list! San Diego is a beautiful destination, just 3 hours from the City of Angels. Nicknamed “America’s Finest City,” San Diego offers gorgeous beaches, guided bus tours, serene nature preserves, and more. Though August is usually the warmest month of the year for the coastal city, the average temperature is around 75°F, which remains pretty comfortable.

Besides the luxurious seaside attractions, San Diego is also home to Balboa Park, a 1,200-acre nature park, including more than 18 museums and beautiful gardens. The park was designated as a reserve in 1835, making it one of the oldest sites in the United States dedicated to recreational use. While strolling in Balboa Park, make sure to visit the famous San Diego Museum of Art, showcasing collections of Spanish, Italian, and South Asian paintings and pieces.

Paris, France

Credit: Leonardo Delsabio

A nice trip to Paris never hurt anyone! Visit iconic destinations like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Arc de Triomphe, and more. According to the Paris Discovery Guide, August in Paris offers warm daytime temperatures and mildly chilly nights. Hotels and flights are cheaper than in June and July, presumably because of low American tourism. Paris also experiences very little to no rainfall during August. So, get ready to bask in the Parisian sun!

To capitalize on the sunny weather, explore some of the city’s outdoor landmarks. The Eiffel Tower remains open until midnight during peak season (June through September). Experience a deluxe river cruise on the Seine River or take a family trip to Disneyland Paris! Tickets begin at around $115 for a one-day, one-park ticket on the website.

Fiji, Oceania

Credit: Sébastien Vincon

Imagine enjoying a relaxing, tropical August vacation on the island of Fiji! The island is best known for its tropical landscape, beautiful ocean waters, and rich culture. Fiji is an archipelago consisting of over 330 islands, only 110 of which are inhabited. According to Projects Abroad, two of Fiji’s islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, are home to over 900,000 people. They make up 87% of the archipelago’s inhabitants.

August in Fiji combines a warm climate with minimal rainfall. Tourism Fiji says that the average temperatures range from 63°F to 79°F, which is ideal for surfing, snorkeling, and other outdoor activities.

Besides the gorgeous beaches, Fiji also offers a rich culture. Learn more about Fijian traditions through village tours, the Fiji Museum, or a tour of the Garden of the Sleeping Giant.

Outer Banks, North Carolina

Credit: Lance Martin

You might know about the Outer Banks from the 2020 Netflix show of the same name. The beautiful beaches and rich history make it a destination you won’t forget. The Outer Banks, or OBX, is a chain of barrier islands in North Carolina, offering visitors the opportunity to partake in an array of aquatic activities like swimming, surfing, and fishing. The OBX is also the historic site of the Wright Brothers Memorial, where the siblings flew the world’s first successful airplane.

In August, it’s usually sunny in the Outer Banks with temperatures ranging from 72°F to a high of 87°F. So, whether you’re traveling as a fan, looking to explore the Netflix show site, or coming as a general beach lover, the OBX is for you!

Tokyo, Japan

Credit: Nick Kwan

If you want a truly unique experience, visit Tokyo at the height of the summer festival season! According to Go Tokyo, the city is home to several celebrations in August, including the Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival and the Azabu Jūban Festival. You can also attend one of Japan’s largest urban rock music festivals, Summer Sonic, which attracts over 300,000 guests each year.

Tokyo’s festival culture features ancestral tributes, such as Bon-odori dances at the Obon Festival, colorful firework displays, and more. Be warned: August is one of the busiest tourism seasons in Japan, and the hot, humid August climate may be too much for some visitors. But the city’s festival season offers a rich cultural history like no other. So, if you can handle the heat and the crowds, you’ll get an experience like no other.

Maasai Mara, Kenya

Credit: Muwanguzi Isaac

For wildlife lovers, the ultimate August destination is the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya! The reserve is located in southwest Kenya, within the Great Rift Valley, along the Tanzanian border. Tour extensive plains and rolling hills to view wildlife like lions, zebras, giraffes, gazelles, and other animals. The Maasai Mara is home to millions of diverse species, like the wildebeests, that you can’t see anywhere else in the world. One of the most popular tours in Maasai Mara involves taking a scenic safari ride across the reserve. The safaris include guided drives and visits to Maasai villages to learn more about the culture.

During August, the weather in Maasai Mara National Reserve is typically dry, but there’s always a chance for a rain shower. It’s best to travel to the Kenyan destination during the summertime because you can witness the Great Migration. During this time, over 1.5 million animals trek 1,800 miles across Kenya. Their long walk can begin around late July or early August.

Vancouver, Canada

Credit: Maximilian Ruther

Vancouver, Canada, is a beloved city in the “Great White North.” Although the Canadian city is known for its frequent rainy weather, August is one of the hottest and driest months in the city. Use the time to take advantage of doing adventurous outdoor activities with family or friends because of the sunny weather! Enjoy Stanley Park, a 400-hectare West Coast urban park full of scenic trails, cultural landmarks, and gorgeous waterfronts. Ride the Stanley Park train to discover what the park has to offer.

Vancouver is also known as “Hollywood North” for its booming film industry. If you’re a film or television buff, this destination is the one for you. Countless movies and TV shows are shot in the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

How are the travel costs during August?

Depending on the destination, plane tickets and hotel prices may vary. Since August is nearing the end of peak summertime months, travel costs typically decrease as fall and back-to-school season near.

How crowded are vacation spots in August?

Every destination draws diverse vacationers every month of the year. Although August is still a summer month, travel numbers often start to wind down as fall begins. So, August is generally a good month to squeeze in a last-minute summer vacation with friends or family.

What clothes should I pack for vacation trips in August?

August is typically warm, so summer clothes like bathing suits, tank tops, trunks, and sandals suffice. Although some destinations, especially those close to the ocean, might get cooler at night. Make sure to pack a sweater or jacket for those instances, and carry sunscreen during the day.