If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you’re likely already familiar with the hit adventure drama series Outer Banks, which was recently renewed for its fifth and final season. Those who have taken the time to binge-watch the highly addictive series may have been drawn in by the mysterious plot lines, the intriguing character dynamics, or the gorgeous landscapes scattered throughout the show. Most of the events in the series take place in the fictional locale of Kildare Island, where the Pogues and the Kooks battle it out for control over the finest local beaches, while hunting for a mysterious lost fortune. If you haven’t yet tapped in, think of Outer Banks as a cross between the classic 1985 adventure film The Goonies and the 1999 Nickelodeon cartoon show Rocket Power.

The Netflix orignal is named for the real-life string of islands dotting the coast of North Carolina, but it may shock viewers to learn that the bulk of the show is actually filmed just South of state lines in South Carolina. Those interested in learning more about the Outer Banks filming locations should be sure to read ahead in order to learn more about exciting activities within gorgeous South Carolina, as well as the best times to visit, best hotel accommodations and more. Before long, you may find yourself exploring shipwrecks and digging for buried treasure alongside a group of scrappy locals with hearts of gold.

Charleston, South Carolina

Key Scenes: Outer Banks sees its characters doing a lot of moving around, including surfing and boating adventures in the warm summer waters of the Carolina islands, as well as excursions across state lines and even around the globe. Landmarks such as lighthouses, water towers and local businesses from the show can all be found and explored during your next trip.

Best Time To Visit: Though South Carolina is gorgeous year-round, the best times to visit include the late spring and early fall. These periods tend to have the best heat to humidity ratio and reduce the risk of encountering hurricanes or other extreme weather events.

Transportation Options: The Charleston area has some train and bus access, though it’s not known to be especially reliable or comprehensive. Generally speaking, it’s best to take taxis and shuttles, Ubers, or even rent a car for the best access to the area. Ferries and other boats can be chartered for remote island access as well.

The bulk of Outer Banks is filmed in and around Charleston, South Carolina, which stands in for multiple fictional locations. Specifically, the downtown area of Charleston serves as an in-universe replacement for the metropolitan area of Kildare Island, while beaches such as Huntington Island, Shem Creek and the Kiawah Island Golf Resort serve as the backdrop for oceanic scenes. Those looking for a comprehensive breakdown of every real-world location explored in Outer Banks are in luck, as Netflix’s Tudum actually has a full write-up of every location explored throughout the series’ first four seasons. Eclectic Tours of Charleston even offers an Outer Banks Film Locations Tour, guided by extras who appeared in the first season of the show. Fans are also more than welcome to craft their own unique itinerary around the various filming locations in order to walk in the same steps as John B, Sarah and their Pogue pals.

Others who seek to find more in Charleston than just Outer Banks filming locations can explore a wide array of local staples, including nature walks, historic city tours, and various photo opportunities. Those who love the great outdoors can check out the many water sport options as outlined in the series, such as surfing, paddle boarding and snorkeling. South Carolina’s warm, pleasant temperatures and white sand beaches make for the perfect reasonably-priced tropical vacation. Those looking for a strictly land-based experience can explore horse and carriage tours of the city, a Historic Downtown Food Tour, or a trip to the Hunting Island Lighthouse, which is known as the Redfield lighthouse in the Netflix series. The Hunting Island Lighthouse is the only lighthouse in the state that is open for public exploration, allowing you and your friends to embark upon your own Outer Banks adventure.

Things To Do: South Carolina has numerous day-trip options, allowing visitors to explore a vacation tailor-made for their tastes. Consider taking the Charleston Harbor History Boat Cruise, which offers affordable packages for both day and night travelers, or the highly popular Folly Beach Dolphin Viewing Boat Excursion and Estuary Tour. If you happen to visit in the fall, there are some Halloween-themed events such as the Real Hauntings of Charleston Ghost Tour or the Charleston Pirates and Ghosts Tour. The Southeastern locale also touts several historic restaurants, museums and other tourist attractions sure to bring joy to travelers of all stripes.

Where To Eat: With so many delicious regional flavors to try, you may find yourself rolling out of Charleston by the time your trip is over! A few hometown favorites include Church and Union, The Rooftop at the Vendue and The Glass Onion. Those who don’t mind spending a little extra can fight for a reservation at 82 Queen or Grill 225. Be sure to try some fresh seafood while overlooking the coast, or some good ol’ fashioned down-South barbecue.

Where To Stay: One of the best parts about a trip to South Carolina is the tropical feel of a Florida or Bahamas trip, without the over-priced luxury expense. Those looking to save on hotels can book from one of many Marriott or Hilton franchises throughout the city. Vacationers who feel that their money is burning a hole in their pockets can shell out a bit more for high-end stays at the Francis Marion Hotel or the French Quarter Inn, which places you right in the action of downtown Charleston. Of course, there’s so much activity for fans of Outer Banks to dive into, you may find that you’re barely spending any time inside your hotel room at all.