Greenville, South Carolina is best known for its vibrant culture, scenic tours, and one-of-a-kind boutiques and fashion shops. The centrally-located city, which sits roughly halfway between Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia, is also a great place to stop for a bite to eat. Whether you’re looking for some Latin fusion, sushi and sashimi, or just a good old fashion burger joint, there are plenty of excellent eateries around the downtown area that will leave you wanting more. So, let’s take a brief look at the best restaurants in Greenville, and run through a variety of different meal options for you and your loved ones to try out on your next road trip. Just don’t forget to order the sweet tea with your meal, as it’s a South Carolina specialty!

Asada

Kicking off our list we have Asada, run by local restaurateurs Gina Petti and Roberto Cortez. This restaurant offers a special blend of Latin fusion which sees the kitchen constantly experimenting with bold new tastes and flavors. Some rotating specials include shrimp-stuffed chayote and Japanese teppanyaki, though you can always expect to see menu mainstays like savory burritos, cheesy quesadillas, and Mission-style tacos alongside the house sangria, hibiscus tea, and a wide array of local craft beers. Greenville’s calm weather makes Asada’s large outdoor seating area a no-brainer, offering a perfect excuse to get out and enjoy the beautiful day while taking in the various flavors of this exceptional locale.

Scoundrel

Chef Joe Cash’s highly-favored Greenville location may be called Scoundrel, but if you manage to score a reservation, you’ll be calling him sweetheart. The Greenville native opened this upscale restaurant back in 2022, and it’s been receiving fantastic reviews ever since, and even earned a nomination for Best New Restaurant by the coveted James Beard Foundation. If you’ve got a deeply refined palette for European inspired cuisine and deep French flavors, this is far and away the best restaurant in Greenville for you. Dishes such as the beef tartare, glazed mussel toast, and duck fat frites are not to be missed, even if they may break the bank just a bit.

Windy City Burgers

If you’re not in the market for something exceptionally pricey and overly-fancy, you don’t need to leave Greenville hungry. One of the best burger joints in the entire city is Windy City Burgers, which offers a wide array of delicious house-blended patties sure to have your mouth watering as you peruse their menu. What Windy City lacks in seating options, they more than make up for in low prices and high-quality ingredients, offering a dining experience that gives you the most bang for your buck in the entire region. Be sure to try out their smoked pork belly atop a perfectly marbled brioche bun, alongside a side of the house-made garlic Parmesan fries. If you’re craving burgers and fries while passing through Greenville, you need to do yourself a favor and stop in.

Lewis Barbecue Greenville

So we’ve covered French food, Latin fusion, and traditional burgers, but let’s not forget what South Carolina cuisine is really all about. Your trip through Greenville might be rendered a complete waste if you don’t take a day to scarf down a massive platter of authentic down-South barbecue at a delightful establishment like Lewis. The Texas-style restaurant, which is named for its pit master John Lewis, offers big portions for not-so-big prices, along with a stacked menu that has a little something for everyone. Can’t-miss platter options include barbecue brisket, slow-roasted ribs, and a plethora of sides that will bring out your most indecisive attitude. Close out your meal with a serving of homemade banana pudding if you’re really ready to treat yourself, and thank us later.

Soby’s

Back on the fancier side of things, we have Soby’s, which offers a wide array of delicious local cuisine, fresh seafood, and artsy cocktails. This eatery is a Greenville staple, operating for more than 20 years, making it one of the best choices for those visiting this beautiful city for the very first time. This restaurant offers a fantastic vegetable plate, making it a perfect stop for vegetarians, while also rolling out such popular entrées as shrimp and grits, crab cakes with French-style green beans, and crispy fried chicken. Expect to be tempted to load up on delicious meals and impressive mixed drinks. Still, be sure to leave a little room for dessert, as Soby’s offers a mouth-watering array of sweets like white chocolate banana cream pie, and apple crumble cheesecake.

OJ’s Diner

OJ’s Diner is a Greenville, South Carolina institution which has been operating for nearly two decades. The soul food locale offers a traditional cafeteria style experience for laid-back travelers looking to get the most out of their time in town, and offers some of the most sought-after daily specials in the entire area. These specials sell out quick, but there’s almost always enough country fried chicken, barbecue ribs, and house-made peach cobbler to go around. OJ’s also offers drive-through service for those in need of something fast without losing quality. If you’re looking to get the most authentic Greenville experience humanly possible, this is the best restaurant you could choose.

The Lazy Goat

The brilliant minds behind the menu at The Lazy Goat are anything but lazy, and could certainly be referred to as the GOATs of Mediterranean food. This excellent restaurant, which sits on the banks of the Reedy River in Greenville, offers a strong ambiance, health-forward menu, and a wide array of seasonal wines to choose from. The prosciutto and vegetable Creste di Gallo is said to be one of their most delightful new specials, best enjoyed on the open-air patio with a side of fried goat cheese. This elegant riverside eatery may seem like the kind of restaurant you’d spot on an episode of Succession, though the prices won’t completely break the bank. If you’re looking for a delicious rack of lamb or a falafel bowl that’s truly to die for, this is the best you’ll find on this side of the Atlantic.

O-Ku

Rounding out our list of the best restaurants to visit in the Greenville, South Carolina area we have O-Ku, along with its sister restaurant Indaco. This elegant sushi and sashimi menu has been carefully curated by culinary director Masatomo Hamaya and his executive chef Jose Aguilar, offering some of the freshest fish, crab, and lobster salad rolls in all of South Carolina. O-Ku offers a large outdoor seating area, as well as a courtyard bar where you can throw back a laundry list of special made house beverages.

It’s impossible to go wrong when ordering from their signature nigiri list or specialty sushi rolls, which bring a flavorful down-south twist to the world of authentic Asian cuisine. Be sure to pace yourself, as these sushi creations can be more filling than they seem. Having said that, you likely won’t want to put down your chopsticks for hours as you sample all the finest eats O-Ku has to offer.