Dream vacations don’t have to stay in the dream phase. Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, bestselling author and financial educator, proves that smart saving can take you from window-shopping flights to boarding the plane. This year, she’s bringing her no-nonsense travel savings advice to Blavity Fest, and if there was ever a time to get serious about turning your travel goals into reality, it’s now.

Blavity Fest is an annual gathering powered by Blavity Inc. The two-day experience, held from May 31 to June 1, is a fusion of culture, innovation, and community, bringing together entrepreneurs, creatives, and thought leaders from across the diaspora. The 2025 edition will feature high-energy panels, immersive workshops, and unforgettable performances. This year, it also includes The Budgetnista as one of the key speakers.

Tickets can be purchased directly on the official site. Prices vary based on access level, so early planning is essential to get the best value for your money.

Why The Budgetnista?

Tiffany Aliche is not just any financial influencer. She’s a former preschool teacher turned financial powerhouse who has helped millions of people level up their financial game. From budgeting basics to building wealth, she simplifies personal finance so it feels doable, not daunting. Her travel savings strategies are especially popular because they focus on mindset, planning, and realistic hacks, not deprivation. Here’s a step-by-step plan inspired by The Budgetnista’s approach to help you afford your dream destination without sabotaging your finances.

Step 1: Know Your “Why” And Lock It In

Before pulling up Expedia or Google Flights, clarify why you want to travel. Is it for rest, connection, exploration, or even cultural reconnection? When you define your “why,” it becomes easier to prioritize the trip and protect it from distractions. Tiffany is big on aligning your money with your values, and this is a perfect example of that principle in action. Once you know your motivation, choose your destination and lock in your travel date. This step gives your savings plan structure and urgency — two things that help keep you consistent.

Step 2: Set A Realistic Travel Budget

You can’t save for a trip if you don’t know how much it costs. Tiffany suggests creating a comprehensive travel budget that includes flights, lodging, food, transportation, activities, and even incidentals like baggage fees or souvenirs. Use Google Sheets or budgeting apps like Mint or YNAB (You Need a Budget) to create a trip savings plan. Divide the total cost by the number of months or weeks you have until the trip to set your savings goal.

Step 3: Create A Dedicated Travel Fund

Keep your travel money separate from your everyday spending. The Budgetnista calls this a “money bucket.” You can open a high-yield savings account (HYSA) with an online bank. Many of these banks offer higher interest rates than traditional banks and are perfect for short-term goals. Out of sight, out of mind. Set up auto-transfers on payday so your savings happen before you have a chance to spend it elsewhere.

Step 4: Cut The Fat (Without Starving Your Joy)

Saving money doesn’t mean cutting out all the fun. It means getting intentional. Use what Tiffany calls the “Money Find Challenge” to see where you can cut back temporarily. Cancel subscriptions you forgot about, cook more meals at home, skip Uber, take transit, and pause impulse shopping for 60 days. You’d be surprised how fast these small shifts add up. Put every saved dollar into your travel fund.

Step 5: Book Smarter, Not Just Cheaper

When it’s time to book, The Budgetnista recommends flying midweek (Tuesdays and Wednesdays are usually the cheapest days). She also suggests using incognito mode for flight searches, setting flight alerts through Google Flights or Hopper, and checking alternative airports nearby. You can also bundle flights and hotels on sites like Expedia, but only if it truly saves money. Double-check standalone rates to make sure the bundle is a real deal.

Step 6: Embrace The Art Of Frugal Fun

Once you’re on the trip, stick to your plan. That doesn’t mean skimping on joy, but just spending with intention. Tiffany recommends checking for free walking tours, discounted museum days, and local apps or passes for attractions, as well as markets and street food instead of pricey restaurants. You can live it up without breaking the bank.

Step 7: Come Back Without A Money Hangover

The trip is over, but your financial life shouldn’t be wrecked. The Budgetnista emphasizes planning for your “re-entry.” That means having enough cash left for essentials when you return. You should also not rely on credit cards to cover your bills. Review your budget and adjust as needed. Also, keep a “recovery buffer” in your travel fund — even $100 can make the return smoother.

Bonus: Use Travel As Motivation

Tiffany is a big believer in setting goals that excite you. Travel is one of the most powerful motivators for staying consistent with budgeting and saving. Make it part of your lifestyle, not just a once-a-year event. And if you want to really supercharge your savings mindset, catch The Budgetnista live at Blavity Fest. She’ll be sharing even more actionable advice, money hacks, and inspiration for building a financially secure (and adventure-filled) life.