Travelers watching their budgets will be ecstatic to learn that Google has announced a game-changing update to its popular flight search tool. The tech giant is rolling out a new “Cheapest” tab feature on Google Flights, designed to help users uncover the absolute lowest airfares available for their desired routes.

Google Flights has long been a go-to resource for travelers seeking competitive airfares. However, this latest update takes the platform’s capabilities to new heights. The new “Cheapest” tab, which is being gradually introduced globally over the next two weeks, will allow users to sort their flight search results using the most cost-effective options.

According to Google’s official blog post, this new feature is specifically tailored for “when cost matters more than convenience.” It’s a nod to the growing segment of travelers willing to sacrifice some comfort or endure longer travel times in exchange for significant savings.

How Google Flights’ New ‘Cheapest’ Tab Works

When users enter their trip details into Google Flights, they’ll soon see a new “Cheapest” tab alongside the existing “Best” flights option. Tapping on this new tab will reveal a range of budget-friendly alternatives that might not have appeared in the standard search results. These cheaper options might include flights with longer layovers or itineraries involving self-transfers between airports.

They can also highlight trips that use multiple airlines or booking sites for different legs of the journey. While these options might require more flexibility and planning on the traveler’s part, they could lead to substantial savings for those willing to put in the extra effort. It’s important to note that Google isn’t abandoning its commitment to user-friendly results. The standard search will continue to show what Google considers the “best” options, balancing factors like price, convenience, and ease of booking.

Introducing the “Cheapest” tab simply gives users more control over their travel planning. As Wishy Arora, Product Manager at Google Search, explains, “With this upgrade, you’ll be able to see more options with lower prices for an upcoming trip, and then decide for yourself what tradeoffs you want to make.”

Perfect Timing For Holiday Travel

The rollout of this new feature couldn’t come at a better time. Many travelers are already planning their Thanksgiving and Christmas trips with the holiday season approaching. Interestingly, Google’s data suggests that October is the optimal time to book flights for these major holidays, making this the perfect moment for budget-savvy travelers to test out the new “Cheapest” tab.

This update is just the latest in a series of tools Google has introduced to help travelers save money. Other recent features include price tracking alerts, insights into historical price trends, and predictions on potential savings for booking now versus waiting.