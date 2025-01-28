Spirit Airlines has recently updated its contract of carriage. The contract now includes more stringent rules regarding passenger attire and appearance. The budget carrier explicitly prohibits travelers from boarding flights if they are deemed to be “inadequately clothed.” The new rules also target those sporting tattoos or clothing that are considered “lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.”

The updated policy outlines specific examples of what Spirit Airlines considers inappropriate attire. This includes see-through clothing and inadequate coverage of the body. Furthermore, the airline now prohibits the exposure of breasts, buttocks, or other private parts. The airline has also extended these restrictions to visible tattoos. These rules mark a departure from previous, more vague dress code policies.

Recent Incidents On Spirit Airlines

While Spirit Airlines is not the first carrier to implement dress codes, the explicit mention of tattoos and the detailed nature of the clothing restrictions have set it apart from competitors. Other major airlines, such as Southwest, American, and Delta, have similar clauses in their contracts of carriage. However, these carriers tend to use more general language regarding “offensive” or “inappropriate” attire.

The policy update comes after several high-profile incidents involving passenger attire on various airlines. In October 2024, two women from Southern California, Tara Kehidi and Teresa Araujo, were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight for wearing crop tops. The incident occurred on a flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans.

On January 13, 2025, John Garcia Jr. from San Antonio, Texas, reported being kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight for wearing a hoodie with the text “FVCK HATE WORLD TOUR” printed on the front. Garcia claimed he had worn the same hoodie on several previous flights without issue.

Spirit Airlines has emphasized that the enforcement of these rules will be at the discretion of their staff, who will undergo additional training to ensure fair and consistent application of the policy. For passengers, these new rules mean rethinking their travel wardrobe and considering cover-ups for visible tattoos.