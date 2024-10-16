Three female passengers and a toddler were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight leaving Los Angeles. The women allege that their choice of attire, specifically crop tops, led to their ejection from the aircraft. Tara Kehidi and Teresa Araujo, friends traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, found themselves at the center of controversy on what was supposed to be a celebratory trip for Kehidi’s birthday.

Due to a non-functioning air conditioning system, the cabin temperature rose as they settled into their seats. In response, the women removed their sweaters, revealing crop tops underneath. According to Kehidi, a male flight attendant approached them, mumbling, “put something on” before walking away.

The situation escalated when the women requested to see the airline’s dress code policy. Carla Hager, another passenger seated nearby with her toddler, overheard the exchange and decided to intervene. “I thought it was inhumane and I said something,” she told KCAL News.

Spirit Airlines Removes Passengers

Despite offers to put their sweaters back on, Kehidi, Araujo, Hager, and her child were asked to leave the plane. The women reported feeling humiliated and “treated like criminals” as they left the aircraft in front of other passengers. The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, has reignited online debates about gender discrimination.

Araujoi shared their experience on Instagram, which quickly gained attention. The women’s experience is not isolated, as similar situations have occurred on other airlines. Last year, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant asked a passenger to cover up her crop top. Additionally, American Airlines faced criticism for allegedly humiliating a Texas doctor over her attire.

While airlines have the right to enforce dress codes, the rules are often vague and subject to interpretation by staff members. Spirit Airlines’ Contract of Carriage states that passengers can be denied boarding if they are “barefoot or inadequately clothed.” This can also happen if their clothing is “lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.” However, the contract does not provide specific definitions or examples of inappropriate attire.

Financial Impact On The Passengers

The removal from the flight left the passengers scrambling to make alternative travel arrangements. Hager reportedly had to pay another $900 for another flight, while Kehidi and Araujo spent $1,000 on Delta Air Lines tickets to reach their destination.

Public response to the incident has been mixed, with many supporting the women and criticizing the airline’s actions. On the other hand, others defend the right of airlines to maintain specific standards of dress on their flights.