When Sawanda Spinks suggested hiking as a birthday gift for Magalie Remy, Remy had no idea it would become a gift that would keep on giving, inspiring more Black women to join in.

“The peace that I found when we were on the mountain was of value and something I wanted to bring into the [work] week,” says Remy, who describes the birthday hike as transformative.

Their hiking adventures didn’t stop there. The two co-workers turned friends jokingly admitted they had been stuck at the hip for over a year because they found their treks surrounded by nature turned into therapeutic sessions. What started as a thoughtful birthday present for one turned into therapy in nature for two and is now a gift for more than 100 Black women hikers through Soul Sistahs Hike Too in Georgia.

Soul Sistahs Hike Too

While the community is inching closer to 100 members, Spinks and Remy host small hikes of no more than 12 women. The co-founders want Black women to leave everything on the trail. Soul Sistahs Hike Too is all about creating a space where Black women are learning to break free from the “strong syndrome” through mindful hikes and activities.

Hiking As A Means Of Life-Saving Wellness

According to research published by the National Institutes of Health, Black women report higher levels of psychological stress than white women. The stressors can induce short-term responses, manifesting as overeating, elevated blood pressure, disturbed sleep, and more. According to the report, the racial disparity in the prevalence of obesity between white and Black Americans, particularly women, could possibly be attributed to the added stress Black women may experience.

“The number one health issue for Black women is stress, especially in the workplace,” says Spinks. “As Black women, we focus so much on our physical health, but we sometimes fail when it comes to our mental health.”

Soul Sistahs Hike Too

“Many of us have been wearing the cape since we were little girls. We’ve been existing in a fight or flight wrecking of the nervous system for so long, and that chronic stress adds to all the health issues. It is a manifestation in the body that we’re trying to deal with piece by piece,” Remy adds.

Soul Sistahs Hike Too prioritizes creating a community and a healthy environment. In the next five years, Spinks and Remy hope to be the called-upon outdoor adventure company for Black women. They are hosting workshops and speaking engagements, and in 2025, will host the group’s inaugural retreat.

“We’re planning to host this in October,” says Spinks. “[The retreat] will include rest, mindful activities, relaxation, meditations, journaling, yoga, dancing, and, of course, we’re looking at some trails.”

For more details about the retreat and to stay updated on workshops organized by Soul Sistahs Hike Too throughout the year, follow the organization on Instagram. The next round of workshops will take place in early February.