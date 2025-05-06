According to local authorities, a May 3 Simi Valley plane crash involving a small aircraft resulted in the deaths of its two passengers, in addition to a fire and damage to two Wood Ranch homes.

The Ventura County Fire Department shared information about the incident in a May 4 Facebook post. The plane that crashed was described as “a small single engine, fixed-wing aircraft.” Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:51 p.m. to extinguish the fire that the collision caused. Video included in the post showed the firefighters working on a home’s damaged roof. Smoke billowed from the house and multiple fire trucks lined the neighborhood’s street.

What Else Is Known About The Simi Valley Plane Crash?

Simi Valley is in California — around an hour away from Los Angeles.

The Simi Valley Police Department noted in a May 4 Instagram post that the plane crash happened in the Wood Ranch neighborhood. The police department detailed that its responders arrived at the scene simultaneously as the firefighters. The Ventura County Fire Department detailed that the fire was “quickly knocked down,” but that “both homes were impacted by the fire and sustained structural damage.”

The authorities reported that the plane hit two single-family homes and those inside the residences during the crash were evacuated. Those who the authorities found deceased were the plane’s pilot and a passenger, the only two on board. A dog belonging to one of the homeowners also died as a result of the crash.

According to USA Today, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) disclosed that the Vans RV-10 aircraft left Lancaster’s William J. Fox Airfield in Los Angeles County. The flight was en route to Camarillo Airport, located in Ventura County.

The reason for the crash is still unknown, per this reporting. The Simi Valley Police Department, the Ventura County Medical Examiner, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.