On October 3, 184 passengers endured an emergency flight evacuation from a Ryanair flight that caught fire while moving on the runway in preparation for take off.

The incident happened at Southern Italy’s Brindisi Airport. The domestic flight was initially headed to Turin in north Italy. Brindisi Airport temporarily closed, and the evacuated passengers were eventually flown to their destination on a separate aircraft.

A Brindisi Airport employee confirmed the fiery incident in a statement to CNN. The unnamed source explained that everyone onboard was able to deplane safely. They said, “Flight FR8826 from Brindisi to Turin (October 3) was delayed this morning after cabin crew observed fumes on the outside of the aircraft. Passengers were disembarked without incident and returned to the terminal by bus.”

“Passengers disembarked normally, and the aircraft was inspected by engineers, who are currently servicing the aircraft so that it can return to service,” separately noted Ryanair.

What Else Is There To Know About Ryanair Flight FR8826 That Caught Fire At Brindisi Airport?

According to Business Insider, the aircraft was a Boeing 737 Max 8. Ryanair, a low-cost Irish carrier and Europe’s largest airline, notes on its website that over half of its fleet consists of Boeing 737s.

Days before the incident at Brindisi Airport, a Ryanair Boeing plane’s tire blowout while landing at Milan Bergamo Airport caused the flight hub to close temporarily.

Some Italian officials are calling for a look into Ryanair’s safety following the two incidents. An October 3 statement from Andrea Caroppo, vice president of the Transport Commission of Italy’s lower house of parliament, and other officials,noted that there have been several unsafe Ryanair flight instances within this year.

“We have therefore asked for an urgent hearing in the Transport Commission at the Chamber of ENAC leaders, with a focus on the safety of Ryanair flights, which — it is worth remembering — is the leading carrier in Italy for passenger traffic,” the statement reportedly noted.