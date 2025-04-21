“Ransom Canyon,” Netflix’s latest venture into the Western genre, sees Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel navigating romance in a rugged town that only serves to enhance the dramatic plot. Based on the wildly popular book series of the same name by Jodi Thomas, the series is full of heart, contemporary dilemmas and beautiful views. Although “Ransom Canyon” is set in a small Texas town, audiences may be surprised that its filming locations exist outside The Lone Star State. Here’s what we know about where the cast and crew set up around New Mexico, and how you can plan a stellar trip to the area.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Key Scenes: The majority of the backdrops in “Ransom Canyon” were captured in Albuquerque, as Tudum notes. “It was just a really easy place to go to work,” Duhamel told the outlet. “New Mexico is a spiritual place. You can see why so many artists migrate there and why it is known as the Land of Enchantment.”

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Albuquerque is during the fall season. Between September and November is when travelers can enjoy milder weather and stunning foliage in the great outdoors.

Transportation Options: Albuquerque has some reliable public transportation. The best options are the train, metro bus, taxis or ride share platforms. One of the most popular ways to get around is ABQ Ride (the free public bus system).

While it differs in location from its inspiration, a real-life Ransom Canyon does exist in Lubbock, Texas. “At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea,” series creator April Blair told Tudum. “It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family – Ransom has it all.” The Texas destination is made up of mostly just desert, so viewers hoping to capture the southern charm showcased in the Netflix series would do well to book a trip to Albuquerque.

Although this “Ransom Canyon” filming location can pass for Texas, it boasts a different experience entirely. “Most of New Mexico is adobe architecture, and there’s this one little old mining town in northern New Mexico very close to the Texas border called Las Vegas, ironically, that just looks like an old Texas town,” Blair explained. “It has all the old turn of the century architecture and storefronts.” In Albuquerque, which is where many environmental shots were captured, there is striking terrain and an overall peaceful scenery. Travelers who visit are in for a treat, as the city is is well known for its distinct cultural offerings, spiritual aura and hillside views.

Things to Do: The ABQ BioPark Zoo and New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science are two local favorites that are a short drive apart.

Where to Eat: Two of the best southwestern cuisine spots to visit are Frontier and The Original Cocina Azul. Alternatively, travelers can visit the Sawmill Market which has a collection of eateries.

Where to Stay: Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town and Isleta Resort & Casino are two popular accommodation options across the Albuquerque area.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Wendy Shervington/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Santa Fe served as a “Ransom Canyon” filming location for many different scenes. Most notably, real life ranches in the area were used for filming. The scenic and seemingly untouched nature in the area shined bright in the show.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Sante Fe is either during the fall or spring. May through June or September through October the ideal windows for travel due to fewer crowds and better weather.

Transportation Options: Santa Fe has many different options for travelers trying to get around. There is a free shuttle (the Santa Fe Pick-Up) that goes around downtown and some popular attractions in the area, which is a popular option. Visitors can also take the city bus system, Santa Fe Trails Transit or use other ride share platforms.

The city of Santa Fe may be more recognizable within “Ransom Canyon,” as some active ranches in the area were used by the cast and crew. The Bonanza Creek Ranch is a historic film location and it still operates as a working cattle ranch. It is important to note that it is generally not open to the public while filming is taking place. Alternatively, the popular Blame Her Ranch is available. It is technically about 45 minutes from Santa Fe, but seeing the 2,000-acre property in person is well worth the drive. Its farmhouse and ranch can be rented; it is even considered a popular wedding venue as well as filming location.

These locations set the tone for the secluded community of Ransom Canyon. The ranches also created a more realistic representation of the western community. Due to the authentic nature of these sites across New Mexico, the lifestyles of the close knit ranching families that are in the show feel more real.

Things to Do: Santa Fe Plaza or the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum are popular things to do in the city center.

Where to Eat: The Pantry and Tomasita’s are two highly rated and authentic eateries in Santa Fe.

Where to Stay: Hotel Santa Fe, Hacienda & Spa and La Fonda on the Plaza are charming places to stay in Santa Fe for a good time.