Those who love Westerns may have been extremely excited to see trailers for the recently released series American Primeval. The gritty Netflix original show, which released on Jan. 9, has already opened to major critical and audience acclaim, with fans praising the show’s nostalgic atmosphere, gorgeous landscapes and period-appropriate characters. Though some viewers are surely horrified at the notion of exploring the wild wild West themselves, others may revel in the opportunity to book a trip to the American Southwest for a chance to play cowboys. Luckily, American Primeval was shot in and around the gorgeous modern city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, meaning fans from all sides of the spectrum can get what they want with a well-planned pilgrimage to the holy faith.

Those interested in visiting Santa Fe for the very first time should be sure to read ahead, for a glimpse into the best restaurants, day trips and tourist attractions the city has to offer. We’ll unpack how to visit all of the major shooting locations for American Primeval, so you and your friends can walk in the footsteps of iconic characters like Isaac Reed. Before long, you’ll have the perfect itinerary for a trek, whether you’re someone who enjoys American Primeval or not.

Take On Santa Fe, New Mexico Like the Cast of ‘American Primeval’

Key Scenes: Numerous indoor and outdoor scenes showcasing the grim reality of life in the 1800s, as religious settlers clash against the pre-Civil War United States government. American Primeval was shot in a number of locales within an hour’s drive from Santa Fe, though the most prominent locations include the small towns of Cochiti Pueblo and Santa Clara Pueblo.

Best Time To Visit: Though Santa Fe is a beautiful place to explore year-round, most locals suggest visiting in the fall months of September through November. This period of time offers the most mild temperatures, the best cultural celebrations and plenty of exciting indoor and outdoor activities to check out. Of course, the winter also offers unique excursions such as skiing, so be sure to plan a complete itinerary before locking in your trip details.

Transportation Options: Like many major cities across the Southwest, Santa Fe, New Mexico offers a decent public transportation grid. Buses, trains and taxis are available in most major parts of the city, though those looking to explore may need to rely on something a bit more comprehensive. Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft offer solid alternatives to public transportation for short distances, though you’ll definitely need to rent a car if you’re interested in exploring all of American Primeval‘s production locations.

As stated, the bulk of American Primeval was shot in the small, quiet towns of Cochiti Pueblo and Santa Clara Pueblo, which are each located roughly an hour’s drive outside of Santa Fe. A small portion of the series was shot on sound stages in the heart of New Mexico’s capital city, though many of the most exciting sequences were shot on location at nearby parks, ranches and historical sites. The Pajarito Ski Mountain stands in for the imposing mountain views of Utah, while the Bonanza Creek Ranch and Charles R Ranch serve as a home for numerous key scenes which see the settlers and government officials facing off against one another. At this time, the series is still too fresh to have its own official production tour, though super-fans are obviously welcome to embark upon their own self-guided experience.

While navigating Santa Fe, be sure to check out some of the city’s downtown walking tours, which explore the rich history and cultural diversity the gorgeous city has to offer. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous (and the weather is nice) you can explore some ancient native architecture and historical sites as well. Even if you’re not normally a big fan of museums, Santa Fe has a few that are designed to bring art to life, such as the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and the ultra-interactive Meow Wolf, which is widely regarded as one of the city’s greatest indoor features. Santa Fe is also home to some unique shopping experiences, including a wide array of outdoor markets, craft expos and seasonal pop-ups.

Things To Do: Even if you have little interest in the American Primeval shooting locations, Santa Fe is an excellent vacation spot for first-time visitors and seasoned veterans of the Southwest alike. Venturing just outside of the city offers access to some of the fining hiking destinations in the contiguous United States, while food tours, historical tours and delightful public festivals can be found all over downtown Santa Fe. The area is also a home to numerous zoos, botanical gardens and nature preserves, allowing plant and animal lovers a fun, engaging and educational chance to connect with the local flora and fauna of the region. If you’re interested in exploring everything the city has to offer, be sure to book a city-wide scavenger hunt, which may lead you to a few unexpected landmarks.

Where To Eat: Santa Fe offers some of the finest blends of cultural flavors in the entire Southwest, with excellent eateries to explore around every corner. First time visitors are always encouraged to try regional favorites like stuffed sopapillas, pozole and hatch green chile burgers. Some highly recommended restaurants include The Ranch House, Geronimo and Pink Adobe, which each offer authentic meals and a tantalizing array of spirits. If you’re looking for a truly unique dining experience, be sure to score a reservation at the Coyote Cafe & Rooftop Cantina, which serves as a local staple for those in need of a true fine dining experience.

Where To Stay: One of the best things about visiting Santa Fe, New Mexico is the relatively inexpensive hotel accommodations relative to other nearby cities. Those looking to save money on a room can surely find exceptional rates at a number of chains, though the best experiences can be found at establishments like the Inn on the Alameda, La Fonda on the Plaza and the ultra-luxurious Inn and Spa at Loretto. Each of these hotels places you well within the action of the city, while maintaining an overall vibe of rustic relaxation, complete with stucco walls and regional architecture. Depending on when you book your trip, you may also be able to find a great deal on sites such as Airbnb, as the Santa Fe area is home to a wide variety of luxury homes.