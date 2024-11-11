Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, the FX thriller series The Old Man captivates audiences with its tense plot, nuanced characters and stunning visuals. Starring Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase – a former CIA operative on the run – the show comes tailored with landscapes serving as a backdrop that enhances the tension and mood of the story. The series takes advantage of various locations, blending the natural beauty of the American West with urban settings to match The Old Man‘s dark, brooding storyline.

From the desolate deserts of New Mexico to the suburban streets of California and even the cobblestone streets of England, each setting complements Chase’s journey and its themes of isolation, survival and the consequences of a life lived in the shadows. Whether you’re a fan of the action-packed scenes or the tense character development, The Old Man’s use of real-world locations adds a layer of depth to an already thrilling series.

Where Was ‘The Old Man’ Filmed?

The majority of The Old Man was filmed in the American Southwest, chosen for its vast deserts, towering mountains and endless skies. These scenic spots were selected to reflect the isolation and danger that surrounds Dan Chase as he evades capture. Also utilized were some distinctive sites in Norwich, Norfolk, England. Filming overseas added a layer of atmospheric contrast to the series, as the historic architecture and quaint streets provided a unique backdrop. The medieval buildings and cobbled streets of Norwich enhanced the narrative, grounding Chase’s journey in a historic setting while evoking strong emotions from viewers.

Many outdoor scenes in The Old Man take place in desert landscapes, which symbolize the harshness and isolation of Chase’s new reality. The rugged mountains and open expanses of the American Southwest accentuate the desolate feeling of a man on the run, constantly moving and never able to settle. New Mexico played a significant role in the production of The Old Man, particularly in the dramatic desert scenes.

Santa Clarita, California

(Greg Campbell/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Santa Clarita’s proximity to rugged wilderness and an urban setting allowed the showrunners to create a seamless transition between Chase’s life on the run and his encounters with both past and present threats.

Best Time to Visit: If you hope to enjoy the outdoors on the West Coast, plan your trip from late May to mid-October.

Transportation Options: There are nine local bus routes within the city of Santa Clarita that can get you around safely, but more independent travelers might want to rent a car to make the most of their time in the area.

Much of The Old Man was filmed in various locations throughout California, a favorite state for TV and film production. The Golden State’s diverse terrain allowed the production team to shoot a range of scenes, from quiet suburban streets to tense desert hideaways. The series used several cities in Southern California, including Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, for its urban and residential scenes. These locations were ideal for portraying Chase’s complicated return to a life of secrecy and espionage.

Things to Do: Six Flags Magic Mountain is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the area. If you’re feeling boozy, pay a visit to Pulchella Winery or get up close and personal with the adorable animals at The Gentle Barn.

Where to Eat: Egg Plantation is well known for its omelets, Piccola Trattoria for its Italian cuisine and Kinza Sushi for its Asian eats.

Where to Stay: Hotel Lexen Newhall & Santa Clarita is a best-seller in the area with breakfast included, as is the La Quinta Inn & Suites.