Priceline has unveiled Trip Intelligence: The Neighborhood Edition. This groundbreaking AI-powered travel planning tool matches travelers with neighborhoods that align with their preferences and “vibes.” In an email to Travel Noire, Priceline revealed that the product’s Spring 2025 launch will allow users to explore unique destinations tailored to their interests and passions while still enjoying the company’s signature travel deals.

Priceline’s research reveals that over one-third (37%) of travelers believe their neighborhood choice affects their vacation experience. This highlights the growing trend of travelers seeking authentic, local experiences over typical tourist destinations. Trip Intelligence aims to transform how people explore new cities by helping them find areas that feel like a perfect match for their lifestyle and travel preferences.

The launch comes as Priceline’s 2025 Trend Report identified “Awayborhoods” – neighborhoods rich in local charm and culture – as an emerging travel trend.

AI-Powered Neighborhood Discovery

The Neighborhood Edition introduces several innovative features designed to enhance the travel planning experience. The AI-powered Neighborhood Navigator helps users find locations similar to neighborhoods they already love in different cities. For example, travelers who enjoy Greenpoint in Brooklyn can discover its equivalent in Portland. Currently available in 35 cities, this feature will expand to additional domestic and international destinations.

“Our research found that nearly half of travelers prefer authentic, local experiences to connect more deeply with the places they visit. Separately, 34% choose their hotel based on the neighborhood,” said Kevin Heery, Chief Product Officer at Priceline. “We designed our new Trip Intelligence features to support a local-first mindset and help travelers venture far beyond the typical tourist trail.”

Trip Intelligence also offers several tools to create tailored travel experiences. The Trip Vibe Selector allows travelers to choose from various “vibes” that match their tastes, whether they seek vibrant nightlife, relaxing self-care destinations, or culinary adventures. This feature recommends neighborhoods and hotels that align with these preferences.

Detailed Neighborhood Content Pages provide rich descriptions, AI-generated comparisons, and activity suggestions to help travelers make informed decisions. Additionally, Penny Maps integrates with Priceline’s AI-powered travel assistant, instantly mapping hotels, restaurants, parks, and attractions mentioned during conversations.

The new suite includes integration with Turo, the world’s largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. This partnership gives Priceline customers access to a wide range of vehicles. As a result, travelers can book specific car models across thousands of local neighborhood locations. Users can then skip traditional rental counters for a more convenient pickup experience.