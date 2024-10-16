In August, researchers and archeologists excavated an ancient tomb for the first time and discovered new artifacts at Petra, Jordan.

Archaeologists discovered a 2,000-year-old tomb with 12 skeletons below the Khaznah, or the Treasury. CNN reported that excavators found the skeletons fully intact, although the bones were weathered. The remains were in graves crafted from “bronze, iron, and ceramic.” Experts consider the discovery the largest independent historical collection of its kind in Petra. The well-persevered artifacts that scientists uncovered included vessels and a chalice.

Petra is one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. The 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade memorably featured the Treasury. One of the skeletons found during archeologists’ latest expedition reportedly held a ceramic chalice similar to the infamous Holy Grail.

“This is a hugely rare discovery — in the two centuries that Petra has been investigated by archaeologists, nothing like this has been found before,” said Josh Gates, host of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown. “Even in front of one of the most famous buildings in the world … there are still huge discoveries to be made.”

“They must be hugely important people, because where they’re buried is such prime real estate; it really is the main entrance to the city,” the explorer added regarding the skeletons. “I think learning who they are is really going to help unlock part of the story of the Treasury.”

What Else Is There To Know About The Newly Discovered Khaznah Tomb At Petra, Jordan?

A remote-sensing, ground-penetrating radar was instrumental in the finding. Archeologists’ uncovering of the ancient tomb reportedly confirmed years of speculation that there was more underneath the Khaznah following 2003’s unearthing of two other underground tombs. The latest discovery shed insights into the burial practices of the Nabataeans, an ancient society of Arabian desert nomads.