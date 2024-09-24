Usher’s multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio has contained homes with unique and substantial celebrity status attached to them.

In late August, Mansion Global reported that the “There Goes My Baby” singer sold his $3.6 million 4,021 square foot mid-century Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles. The residence was previously owned by model-actress sister duo Poppy and Cara Delevingne. Before them, it was owned by Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto.

Usher bought the 1955-built, two-story abode with five bedrooms and four bathrooms in 2022.

Usher’s 8.5-bedroom Alpharetta, Georgia, property, which he sold in 2018 after around two decades, was another entangled in fate, foresight, and star power. The “You Make Me Wanna” singer purchased the sprawling 10,823 square foot mansion in 1999 at the age of 21 for $1.2 million. In 2003, Usher shared on BET’s How I’m Living that he’d first gone into the mansion – then music executive L.A. Reid’s home – when he was 13.

After experiencing the home at that tender age, Usher said he knew his ownership of a residence of that caliber was meant to be.

“I came into this house, and I remember walking through it just being mesmerized by everything I saw, and it was like, ‘One day, I want to own a house like this,’” the musician recalled in the 2003 episode.

“There’s history in it,” he added. “My history lies in this house.”

The singer eventually sold the property for $1.5 million. According to Architectural Digest, he’d given it some personalized and then-contemporary upgrades following the home’s L.A. Reid era.

Where Else Does Usher Have Homes?

The A-Town repping musician previously owned a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 2,908-square-foot home near Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium. He reportedly sold that residence in 2019 after around 8 years.

The artist and his second ex-wife, Grace Miguel, resided in a West Hollywood mansion from 2015 to 2018. The 4,261-square-foot Spanish contemporary-style home had five bedrooms and six bathrooms and was doors down from the celebrity beloved Chateau Marmont.

In 2023, amid his My Way residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live, Usher told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d put down roots in Las Vegas.

“I began to curate my own little world here, so much so that I’ve actually put a flag in the ground. I’ve actually moved here,” said the Grammy winner. “For one year I’ve been here. I’m not saying that this is the end-all-be-all, but I have a place here so I can accommodate my family.”