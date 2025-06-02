The streets of Paris transformed from jubilation to devastation as Paris Saint-Germain’s historic Champions League triumph spiraled into widespread riots across the French capital. Euronews reports that over 560 people were arrested after PSG’s commanding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final on Saturday. Furthermore, violence continued into a second night despite an open-top bus parade celebrating the club’s first-ever Champions League title.

The aftermath has left two fans dead, multiple police officers injured, and one officer in a coma as authorities struggled to contain rioters who set off fireworks, vandalized shops, and blocked major roadways. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed that 307 people remain in custody. This marks what Paris police prefect Laurent Nuñez described as “completely unprecedented” arrest numbers following what should have been a momentous sporting celebration for the French capital.

The violence overshadowed what many PSG supporters had waited decades to witness – their club finally claiming European football’s most prestigious prize.

Paris Riots Result In Tragedy Amid Celebrations

While more than 100,000 fans peacefully welcomed their returning heroes to Paris on Sunday, the celebrations took tragic turns elsewhere. A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed during street celebrations in the western city of Dax. Meanwhile, in Paris, a man in his 20s lost his life when his scooter collided with a car during the post-match revelry.

Despite heightened security following Saturday’s chaos, violence erupted again Sunday night into Monday morning. Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez told RTL radio that troublemakers gathered near PSG’s stadium and along the Champs-Élysées after midnight. “During the night, after 1 am, individuals with malicious intent returned to the ring road near the Parc des Princes,” Nuñez explained. He added that rioters temporarily blocked the main ring road surrounding Paris and attempted to loot local businesses.

The violence has marred what should have been remembered as PSG’s greatest sporting achievement. After years of falling short in European competition despite massive investment from their Qatari owners, the club’s dominant 5-0 win against Inter Milan finally delivered the trophy that had eluded them. Instead of focusing solely on this landmark victory, conversations now center on the social unrest and tragic deaths that followed the team’s triumph in Munich.