Imagine stepping into the eerie world of a film and exploring the locations that bring its chilling atmosphere to life. Opus, a new psychological thriller, gives viewers the chance to do just that. It is directed by Mark Anthony Green in his feature debut and has an impressive cast, following suit with other A24 releases. It tells the story of ambitious journalist Ariel Ecton (Ayo Edebiri) as she visits the remote compound of legendary pop star Alfred Moretti (John Malkovich). After he mysteriously disappeared 30 years ago, she is summoned to be a part of an elusive press event. The film delves into themes of celebrity and cult culture, with Moretti leading a devoted following known as the “Levelists.”

Visiting these filming locations offers fans a unique, immersive experience that brings the film’s unsettling world into sharp focus. Each setting, from Moretti’s secluded compound to the surrounding desert landscapes, enhances the film’s exploration of the darker sides of fame. Exploring these spaces allows visitors to connect deeply with the chilling narrative. The filming location of Opus offers a tangible link to the movie’s thought-provoking themes.

Where Was ‘Opus’ Filmed?

Production of Opus took place in late 2023. Some sources speculate that filming for the movie was done at Albuquerque Studios, although the surrounding desert vistas contribute to the film’s gritty atmosphere. There hasn’t been specific mention of the Albuquerque Studios being used for this film. Instead, much of the filming took place in the surrounding areas of Pojoaque and other remote spots in New Mexico. These places are known for their dramatic scenery. However, Albuquerque’s proximity to the studio and its history as a popular filming hub makes it a likely candidate for some of the production’s indoor scenes or additional shots. As with many films shot in New Mexico, the city’s diverse environments undoubtedly played a crucial role in shaping the visual aesthetic of Opus.

Pojoaque, New Mexico

Key Scenes: Pojoaque served as the main backdrop for the suspenseful drama. The La Mesita Ranch Estate is where most of the plot unfolds (during the press event).

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Pojoaque is when there are less crowds; this typically happens from March-April or October-November.

Transportation Options: Using the express bus system in Pojoaque is the best way to get around. The North Central Regional Transit District’s (or Blue Bus) is popular for some fare-free fixed routes. There also is the New Mexico Rail Runner Express.

Opus was filmed in Pojoaque, New Mexico. The production team of the movie made use of the natural environment to enhance the film’s haunting aesthetic. Pojoaqu is where the area’s dramatic desert landscapes and secluded settings are. It was a perfect match for the eerie and suspenseful atmosphere in the story. One key location in Pojoaque was the La Mesita Ranch Estate. It is located in a stunning spot in Pojoaque known for its expansive views of the surrounding desert and mountains. Fans of the film can visit this area themselves, but it is important to wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water as the terrain can be challenging. Additionally, while many filming locations are on private property, nearby attractions like Chimayó’s historic El Santuario de Chimayó offer visitors a chance to explore the rich history and spiritual significance of the region.

Things to Do: Some of the best things to do and see in Pojoaque include the Roxanne Swentzell Tower Gallery, Towa Gulf Club and the Cities of Gold Casino.

Where to Eat: El Parasol and Sopaipilla Factory Restaurant are two of the highest rated restaurants in Pojoaque.

Where to Stay: The Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder and Homewood Suites by Hilton Santa Fe-North are great accommodation options in the area.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Key Scenes: While Opus primarily filmed in Pojoaque, New Mexico, several scenes were shot in Albuquerque. This was done to take advantage of the city’s unique combination of urban settings and vast desert landscapes.

Best Time to Visit: For the best experience, travelers should visit Albuquerque between September and November, when temperatures aren’t too hot for adventuring.

Transportation Options: Travelers have pretty good options for public transportation while visiting Albuquerque. The free ABQ Ride bus system and New Mexico Rail Runner Express are the most popular ways to get around. Visitors can also use rideshare platforms.

The rugged desert vistas surrounding Albuquerque create a striking, atmospheric backdrop. This ambiance contributed to the film’s tense and gritty mood. Fans can visit various locations around the city, including the desert areas just outside of town, which were used to capture some of the film’s key outdoor scenes. Albuquerque’s scenic landscapes, such as the expansive vistas at the Sandia Mountains and the nearby Rio Grande, are integral to the film’s visual identity. Additionally, visitors can explore the city’s historic Old Town. It is known for its Spanish colonial architecture. They can also head to the Petroglyph National Monument to witness centuries-old rock carvings and stunning views. When planning a visit, it’s a good idea to check for any access restrictions. Some locations may be on private property. Also, be sure to wear sturdy footwear and bring water. The terrain can be rugged and the New Mexico heat can be intense.

Things to Do: There is plenty to do while visiting Albuquerque, including the ABQ BioPark Zoo, National Museum of Nuclear Science & History and the Petroglyph National Monument.

Where to Eat: The Sawmill Market and Farm & Table are some highly rated eateries to check out while visiting.

Where to Stay: Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town and Isleta Resort & Casino are nice accommodations to stay in with scenic views and comfy rooms.