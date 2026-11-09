Architecturally stunning public restrooms with scenic surroundings are among Norway’s most underrated yet worthwhile stops.

Travelers dreaming of a trip to Norway likely picture its breathtaking natural beauty. Things to see include the northern lights, mountain landscapes, fjords, and the scenery in the country’s 47 national parks. However, travelers might not realize that public restrooms dotted along the country’s scenic drives are some of the best places to soak up the views. Designed by celebrated architects, the stunning road trip stops are places to relieve yourself, as well as comfortably sightsee.

Norway’s Public Restrooms — Five Worth Pulling Over At

The public restrooms along Norwegian Scenic Routes truly are national gems. While visiting to admire their architecture and viewpoints might seem quirky, for those on Norway’s 18 official scenic routes, it’s also just practical. As noted by the country’s tourism organization, “Norway makes sh*thouses great again! These toilets are worth a visit, both when you really have to go — and when you don’t.”

Notably, Visit Norway recently spotlighted the country’s public restrooms in late October. The move came shortly after President Donald Trump took a jab at Norway during an October 25 political rally. According to Reuters, he said, “Norway has become a sh*t house country.”

Below, read more on five of Norway’s public bathrooms worth pulling over at.

Eggum Rasteplass

Jarle Wæhler – Statens Vegvesen

This rest-and-relief site sits in an amphitheater-shaped area with a gravel pit. Depending on the time of year, it’s a great place to enjoy midnight sun. Year-round, you’ll also find water-facing seating areas with stellar views.

Tyrvefjøra

Looking like something straight out of a fairy tale, this restroom area has bases made of tree trunks and a roof that looks like the top of a huge, overgrown mushroom. If you want to enjoy a bit of forest whimsy during your bathroom break, this is your perfect stop.

Gulldassen

©Hugo Fagermo – Statens vegvesen

Approaching this iconic public bathroom is like literally making your way to the golden throne. The golden cladding of the exterior structure gives it so much character that the site has become a landmark in itself. Moreover, its eye-catching red door makes it unmissable.

Ostasteidn Rasteplass

This viewpoint and bathroom area is in Ryfylke, right after the Sandsfjord Bridge. The building’s design is inspired by the work of Norwegian painter Lars Hertervig. From here, enjoy views of Sandsfjorden, the surrounding mountains, and the bridge itself.

Ureddplassen

Steinar Skaar – Statens Vegvesen

This wave-shaped stop is definitely one of the Norway’s most well-known restrooms. Located in Ureddplassen, a name that translates to “the place of fearlessness,” this site also serves as a memorial landmark honoring World War 2 veterans who died during the sinking of the Uredd submarine.