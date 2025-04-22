Barbuda, one of the Caribbean’s most under-the-radar islands, is known for its unspoiled beauty and commitment to tranquility over mass tourism. Unlike its neighbors, which often boast mega-resorts, Barbuda offers serenity and charm. This intimate island, famed for its beautiful beaches and relaxed vibe, is the ideal setting for the upcoming Nobu Beach Inn, a project led by Hollywood star Robert De Niro and his partners.

Set to open in early 2026, Nobu Beach Inn will be located on the southwest coast of Barbuda. The hotel will be nestled in 400 acres along more than two miles of pristine beachfront. This spot was once Princess Diana’s favorite getaway, and De Niro has cherished it since his first visit over 30 years ago. His dedication to this property reflects a personal mission to enrich both the community and guest experiences.

Nobu Beach Inn

De Niro And Partners Bring Nobu Luxury To Barbuda

Nobu Beach Inn is a development project in partnership with renowned hoteliers Daniel Shamoon and James Packer. The hotel’s design prioritizes ecological sensitivity, aligning with Barbuda’s tradition of respecting the natural environment. It will feature 36 beautifully appointed rooms in 17 bungalow cottages, offering a private retreat and personalized service. Guests can look forward to several world-class dining options, including the return of Nobu while maintaining harmony with the island’s landscape through thoughtful architecture.

De Niro’s passion for hospitality shines through as the co-founder of Nobu Hospitality, actively participating in design decisions. The hotel aims to enhance the community while offering tailored experiences for each guest. Visitors can expect exciting sailing adventures, marine biology sessions, and calming beachfront yoga classes.

The Only Nobu In The Caribbean

As the only Nobu restaurant in the Caribbean, the hotel will coincide with the reopening of Nobu Barbuda for its fourth season. Guests can enjoy an exclusive Sunset Omakase dinner as the sun sets over Princess Diana Beach. This memorable event pairs intricate dishes with Nobu’s culinary flair and fresh, local ingredients from Barbuda.

Additionally, guests can savor a fresh take on traditional beach barbecues, blending Japanese yakiniku grilling with Caribbean flavors. Enjoy the elevated atmosphere while relishing freshly grilled seafood and premium cuts of meat. A Sushi Tasting and Master Class will also provide hands-on instruction in sushi-making right by the turquoise sea.

Traveling to Barbuda is now easier than ever, thanks to the newly established Burton Nibbs International Airport. This access makes it an ideal day trip from Antigua for many visitors. As Nobu Beach Inn prepares to welcome its first guests in 2026, it promises a relaxing experience, far from the fast-paced tourist traps of other islands. While many Caribbean destinations focus on scale, Nobu Beach Inn sets its sights on a serene yet luxurious escape that honors the island’s rich culture and natural beauty. With Robert De Niro at the helm, the project is sure to be a heartfelt addition to the island’s unique character — a destination truly worthy of its beautiful surroundings.