2025 is almost here and travelers are rethinking their itineraries, prioritizing hidden gems over classic hotspots. Detour destinations are emerging as the preferred choice for people seeking to venture beyond the well-trodden paths of traditional tourism. This shift in travel preferences reflects a deeper change in how people engage with the world around them. It is driven by concerns over overtourism and a growing desire for authentic experiences.

A recent Expedia report on travel trends defines detour destinations as lesser-known locations that offer experiences comparable to popular tourist spots. These places have fewer crowds and often at a more attractive price point. These hidden gems, typically near well-known cities or attractions, are becoming the perfect solution for travelers to expand their horizons and add a touch of uniqueness to their itineraries. The appeal of these alternative destinations lies in their novelty and the promise of an immersive and genuine travel experience.

The Rising Popularity Of Detour Destinations

Compelling data support the growing popularity of detour destinations. Expedia’s comprehensive “Unpack ’25: The Trends in Travel” report reveals that 63% of travelers have expressed keen interest in incorporating a detour destination into their next trip. This statistic highlights a significant shift in travel preferences driven by various factors.

These include a desire for more authentic experiences and growing concerns about the negative impacts of mass tourism. The ever-present need for budget-friendly travel options in an increasingly expensive tourism landscape is also a factor. This trend is not occurring in isolation but is part of a broader evolution in the travel industry.

As major tourist hotspots grapple with overcrowding and environmental strain challenges, travelers are becoming more conscious of their impact. They are actively seeking alternatives that offer similar experiences without contributing to these issues. This shift aligns closely with the growing emphasis on sustainable travel practices and the desire to minimize negative impacts on local communities and ecosystems.

Exciting Detour Destinations For 2025

In 2025, several exciting detour destinations are gaining traction among forward-thinking travelers. Expedia’s report highlights locations such as Reims in France, offering a taste of French culture and history without the overwhelming crowds of Paris. Brescia in Italy boasts Roman ruins and Renaissance squares as an alternative to Milan’s fashion-focused bustle.

Cozumel in Mexico provides world-class scuba diving opportunities away from Cancun’s party scene. At the same time, Waikato in New Zealand presents a diverse landscape of natural wonders for those seeking outdoor adventures beyond Auckland.