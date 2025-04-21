Recent legal changes in the UK and Hungary have introduced new complexities for LGBTQ+ travelers, particularly those who are transgender or nonbinary. These developments have raised concerns about safety and inclusivity for visitors planning trips to these countries.

The changes have come into focus after high-profile legal decisions and constitutional amendments, both of which define gender strictly based on biological sex. The implications are far-reaching. For travelers who don’t identify within the traditional binary, these laws could affect everything from accessing public facilities to participating in local events.

UK: Supreme Court Ruling Redefines Legal Gender

According to The Guardian, on April 16, 2025, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that the term “woman” under the Equality Act 2010 refers strictly to biological sex. This decision has implications for transgender individuals, especially trans women, who may now be excluded from single-sex spaces such as women’s shelters, hospital wards, and sports teams.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) will issue new statutory guidance by summer 2025 to help public bodies navigate these changes. While the ruling does not permit discrimination against trans individuals, it does prioritize biological definitions of sex in certain contexts.

For LGBTQ+ travelers, this means that while general travel remains unaffected, accessing certain gender-specific services may now be more complex. It’s advisable to stay informed about the latest guidelines and plan accordingly when seeking services segregated by sex.​

Hungary: Constitutional Amendments Impact LGBTQ+ Rights

Hungary has enacted constitutional amendments that affect LGBTQ+ rights. The Associated Press reports that as of April 14, 2025, the Hungarian constitution recognizes only two sexes — male and female — based on biological characteristics. This change effectively denies legal recognition for transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Additionally, the amendments ban public LGBTQ+ events, including the annual Budapest Pride march. Authorities are now permitted to use facial recognition technology to identify and potentially fine participants of such events. Human rights organizations have widely criticized these measures, sparking protests nationwide.​

For LGBTQ+ tourists, these developments mean that public expressions of LGBTQ+ identity, such as attending Pride events or participating in LGBTQ+ gatherings, could lead to legal repercussions. Travelers should exercise caution and stay updated on local laws and regulations when visiting Hungary.​

Navigating Travel To The UK And Hungary Amid Legal Changes

While these legal changes in the UK and Hungary present new challenges, LGBTQ+ travelers can still visit these countries with careful planning. It’s essential to stay informed about the latest legal developments and understand how they may impact your travel experience.​

Consider consulting resources like the UK Government’s travel advice and Hungary’s official tourism website for the most current information. Engaging with local LGBTQ+ organizations can also provide valuable insights and support during your travels.​