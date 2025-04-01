A recently released report claims that of the safest United States-based cities for LGBTQ travelers, Chicago, Illinois, ranks first.

The list, released March 24, was created by misterb&b, a vacation rental booking platform featuring “queer-friendly properties” around the globe. Per the site, its annual Queer Safety Index intends to establish “where LGBTQ+ travelers are booking and where they’re most likely to feel safe, supported, and celebrated.” Chicago was ranked the safest by misterb&b’s data scientists due to the city’s number of reservations via the travel booking platform.

An evaluation of the city’s LGBTQ+ policies, its number of hate crimes in the past five years, and the local presence of a Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) chapter were also considered. Moreover, LGBTQ-related protections and safety risks on the state level were appraised when compiling the list. Misterb&b noted that resources, including the Movement Advancement Project’s (MAP) Overall Policy Tally, the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) Anti-LGBTQ Bills dataset, and the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Municipal Equality Index (MEI), helped order the ranking.

What Else Should I Know About The Safest U.S. Cities For LGBTQ Travelers?

Following Chicago, misterb&b claims Seattle, Washington, is the second safest U.S. city for LGBTQ travelers. The list’s top five locations were rounded out by San Francisco, California (third place); Portland, Oregon (fourth place); and San Diego, California (fifth place).

In total, the report listed 30 of the safest U.S. cities for LGBTQ travelers. Possibly surprising to some, Florida was the state with the most cities on the list. Six places — Tampa, Wilton Manors, Oakland Park, Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale — were ranked from 18th to 23rd place consecutively. The second-highest number of safe U.S. cities for LGBTQ travelers was in California, with five locations listed. The latter state’s roundup included the ones mentioned above in the top five, as well as Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Los Angeles. The last three places on the list were Dallas, Houston, and Austin, all in Texas.

Philadelphia ranked at 13th place, New York City at 14th place, Washington, D.C., at 15th place, and Atlanta at 17th place.

“Whether you’re planning a Pride-packed getaway or just looking for a long weekend where you can feel fully yourself, these destinations offer safety, community, and some truly unforgettable experiences,” misterb&b says.

*For this reporting, the terms “LGBTQ” and “LGBTQ+” were used synonymously.