A disturbing series of incidents marred France’s annual Fête de la Musique celebrations. Nearly 150 people reported being stabbed with hypodermic needles during the nationwide street music festival last weekend. The needle attacks occurred across multiple French cities as millions gathered to enjoy the festivities. According to the French interior ministry, 145 people have reported being pricked with syringes in what appear to be coordinated attacks, USA Today reports.

Authorities have detained at least 12 suspects so far, with investigations ongoing. Before the festival, feminist influencer Abrège Soeur had issued warnings on social media that women might be targeted with syringes during the event. This has raised questions about whether the attacks were premeditated and organized through online platforms. French police are working to determine if date-rape drugs such as Rohypnol or GHB were administered during these “needle spiking” incidents. Some victims were taken to hospitals for toxicology testing, though results may take weeks to process.

Needle Attacks Reveal A Pattern

One victim, 22-year-old Manon from Bordeaux, described feeling a prick in her arm around 1:30 AM after crowds had thinned. “Someone tapped my left forearm. I started to feel numb in the muscle, like you do when you get a vaccine. After about 30 minutes, the injection mark appeared,” she told CNN. Despite the frightening experience, Manon said she “didn’t want to panic” and later filed a police report after visiting the emergency room.

French Minister of Justice Gérald Darmanin confirmed that while the incidents are verified, police have not yet identified all perpetrators. The needle attacks weren’t limited to a single location. In Paris alone, 13 cases were reported, including incidents involving a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male. Four suspects were detained in the southwestern city of Angoulême, allegedly responsible for attacks on about 50 victims. Additional cases emerged in Metz, Évreux, Rouen, and Tours, where 13 women reported being pricked with syringes during music events.

This isn’t the first time France has faced such incidents. A similar wave of syringe attacks was reported in 2022 at clubs, bars, music events, and theaters across the country. During that year, several hundred complaints were filed in cities including Nantes, Grenoble, and Toulouse.